Exeter, RI

Exeter man catches two rare lobsters in Block Island

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Champlin, 34, from Exeter, has been fishing around the murky Rhode Island waters for years. He thought he’d seen it all, until today. When...

turnto10.com

