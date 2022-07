HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With the cold front continuing to push to the southeast tonight, showers and thunderstorms will pass through the area this evening and overnight. Some severe storms will be possible wind damaging wind gusts to 60 mph the biggest threat. Some large hail up to quarter size will be possible. There may be some lingering thundershowers tomorrow morning...much of which should be cleared out by the afternoon. Look for low temperatures tomorrow morning from the upper 50s northwest to the upper 60s southeast. There will be a break from the heat on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s southeast to the upper 80s out west.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO