Henrico County, VA

Female hospitalized after parked car was shot at Henrico Hope Village Apartments

By Kassidy Hammond
 3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. ( WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Hope Village Apartments parking lot.

Police said officers responded to a shooting at Hope Village Apartments around 10:18 p.m. Upon arrival, police investigations revealed that a female was sitting in a parked car in the parking lot when her car was shot by an unknown suspect, who police said was firing a gun recklessly in the courtyard area.

Chesterfield father kills himself after toddler’s accidental death, say police

The impact of the bullet caused her to receive injuries from flying glass. Police said the woman did not receive any injuries from the bullet itself. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not currently have any suspects, and the shooting is under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02r2lZ_0gPANIGh00
Henrico shooting scene, Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News
