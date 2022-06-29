ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Hartman defeats Kearns in Democratic race for Erie County Clerk

 3 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - In what was a preview of the November general election race for Erie County Clerk, Melissa Hartman is the projected winner of the Democratic Primary race over incumbent clerk Mickey Kearns.

Kearns will remain in the race on the Republican and Conservative lines in the general election.

Hartman, the Eden Town Supervisor, unofficially defeated Kearns in the Democratic Primary by a margin of approximately 63 percent to 37 percent.

"I can't wait to move forward with the general election," said Hartman following an address to supporters at Erie County Democratic headquarters Tuesday evening.

Kearns is a Democrat turned Republican and Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner said Tuesday night, "The Democratic Party has left Mickey Kearns."

