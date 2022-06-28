Splish Splash! Summer Fun in the Water for Little Ones

Not only is July 17 National Ice Cream Day, but July is also National Ice Cream Month—and Kansas City has no shortage of great ice cream places to help celebrate! Start with Betty Rae’s, one of the cult favorites in this town that always has fun and yummy combinations (like goat cheese, apricots and candied walnuts). Then there’s Foggi Ice Cream, where you get to watch your ice cream being freshly made with nitrogen. Their cookies and cream is a tasty choice. Next, try the Golden Scoop, which is a nonprofit ice cream and coffee shop that employs people with developmental disabilities. Their strawberry jam ice cream is a delicious top seller. One of our favorite dates is trying out a new-to-us ice cream place, even if it’s a 30-minute drive from where we live..
