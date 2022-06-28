ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Splish Splash! Summer Fun in the Water for Little Ones

By Kristina Light
kcparent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is the season for water sports. Fortunately, Kansas City has something for everyone—free spraygrounds for young children, daring water rides for teens and adults, as well as classes and programs, pools and waterparks and everything in between. Dive into fun this summer!. A Few of Our Favorite...

fox4kc.com

Big Bounce America has landed in Belton

BELTON, Mo. — The biggest bounce house in America has landed in the Kansas City area for an explosion of bounce house fun. Great Day KC’s Adriana headed out to Belton to get a sneak peek at the fun. The Big Bounce America runs July 1-3 at Wallace...
BELTON, MO
mystar106.com

The 8 Best Things To Do In Kansas City

If you are visiting Kansas City soon, or you live there, you may be looking for fun things to do. And with the weather nice out, it’s a great time to explore. Afar has created a list of the best things to do. They include discovering the famous fountains in the region, visiting the American Jazz Museum, shopping at Country Club Plaza, getting a taste of KC cocktail culture, and visiting the historic Union Station.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

12 Things To Do This 4th of July Weekend In KC: June 30-July 4 2022

Put on the puka shell necklace, pull the straw cowboy hat down real low, and purchase one (1) case of White Claw per person. Set up in the parking lot of Arrowhead around noon and remove clothing until you’re comfortable. They say anyone who remembers more than a flash from a Kenny Chesney concert on a summer Saturday night wasn’t really there.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Adventure Cove partially reopens at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After nearly a month of waiting, Lake Shawnee’s Adventure Cove has partially reopened with limited activities. Adventure Cove closed earlier in June when harmful blue-green algae was discovered in the water. On the same day, a sewage leak into the lake also contributed to the closure. As of July 1, Adventure Cove […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
kcparent.com

Date Night Inspiration for July

Not only is July 17 National Ice Cream Day, but July is also National Ice Cream Month—and Kansas City has no shortage of great ice cream places to help celebrate! Start with Betty Rae’s, one of the cult favorites in this town that always has fun and yummy combinations (like goat cheese, apricots and candied walnuts). Then there’s Foggi Ice Cream, where you get to watch your ice cream being freshly made with nitrogen. Their cookies and cream is a tasty choice. Next, try the Golden Scoop, which is a nonprofit ice cream and coffee shop that employs people with developmental disabilities. Their strawberry jam ice cream is a delicious top seller. One of our favorite dates is trying out a new-to-us ice cream place, even if it’s a 30-minute drive from where we live..
KANSAS CITY, KS
inkansascity.com

The Ultimate Fourth of July Guide to Fireworks in the KC Metro

There’s something magical about driving through the metro on the Fourth of July weekend and seeing pops of color illuminating the sky, and this year the fireworks displays are back in full force. Since the Fourth of July falls on a Monday—a work night for many Kansas Citians—many local...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
kansascitymag.com

Meet Northland native Lexi St. John, a local TikTok sensation

After lockdown, when bars and restaurants around the city began to reopen, Lexi St. John wanted to get out and do things. “I wanted to find all the new places that were opening. I had friends that were moving to Kansas City, and I wanted to take them to cool new places, like pop-up bars,” she says. That desire to get back into the world and share experiences with her friends led St. John to create her TikTok page @the.bop.around.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Thunderstorms are in the holiday weekend forecast

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday evening through Saturday. Heavy rain is likely in a few spots with up to 5" of rain not out of the question. Today: Nearly 100% sunshine for the third day in a row with no chance of rain. The humidity will be increasing. South winds 5-15 mph with a few gusts to 20 mph. High: 93°
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Summer fashion trends will brighten your wardrobe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We love finding new summer style tips, and today we’re talking to a style expert, Ann Raulston, from Luna by Ulah. She’s talking all things stylish in KC this summer and showing off just some of what you can find at the boutique.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Four quick tips to easing your pets anxiety during fireworks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pet owners are all too aware of the anxiety their pets experience as Fourth of July Fireworks start exploding in the sky. A study shows that 45% of pets have a phobia of fireworks, which means over 40 million dog and 23 million cats. So, we’re talking to Mikkel Becker, an animal trainer for Fear Free.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Power outage affects customers Wednesday in the Plaza area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A power outage Wednesday afternoon affected areas near the Country Club Plaza. Evergy said the outage happened about 3:30 p.m. and affected up to 4,000 customers from south of Westport Road to almost Ward Parkway and from Roanoke to Mill Creek Parkway. The area was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Free food awaits July 4th Celebration attendees

Free food, entertainment and a lot of kids/family activities are in store in Platte City when the city hosts its July 4th Celebration. The downtown event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Platte City’s historic Main Street near the Platte County Courthouse on Monday, July 4.
PLATTE CITY, MO
KCTV 5

More than 500 free box fans to be distributed Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Evergy and The Salvation Army are going to be giving away more than 500 box fans on Wednesday, June 29. The distribution will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot at E. 18th Street and Lydia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. For landmarks, that is across the street from the KCATA offices and a few blocks west of the American Jazz Museum.
kcur.org

This real estate agent is on a mission to create 1,000 Black homeowners in Kansas City

Tenesia Brown was 15 years into a career in real estate before she found her true mission: create 1,000 Black homeowners in Kansas City’s urban core. Five years ago, Brown owned a real estate business in Buckner, Missouri. Business was going well. Then, in 2017, she was diagnosed with two types of cancer. Fortunately, one of the diagnoses ended up being a mistake, but the experience caused Brown to do some soul searching.
KANSAS CITY, MO

