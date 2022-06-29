ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle coasts to primary victory; incumbent sheriff, assessor also win their contests

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle easily survived a challenge in the Democratic primary Tuesday to keep her job.

With most of the county vote in, Preckwinkle had 75.4% — far outpacing her challenger and frequent critic Richard Boykin.

It was similarly a good night for Democratic incumbents who hold countywide office.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart easily beat his opponent, while Assessor Fritz Kaegi also prevailed in his primary contest, albeit on a narrower margin.

