Kansas City, KS

Editor's Letter: KC Baby & Maternity Summer 2022

By Margaret Sarver
kcparent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy uncle served as our pediatrician growing up. We went to his office for yearly checkups, but if we came down with something or sustained an injury, typically a phone call was made to Uncle Bill, meds prescribed or course of action discussed, and that was that. So, when it came...

kcparent.com

kcparent.com

July Editor's Letter

July brings our Birthday Party Guide AND a big birthday in our home!. Twenty-one years ago, as my husband and I celebrated our fifth wedding anniversary in July we also were anxiously awaiting another big life moment: the birth of our first child. She was scheduled to arrive on July 25, my husband’s birthday. He took that day off from work because, “That’s when the baby is coming.” I informed him that babies rarely arrive on their due date, but he kept the scheduled day off, just in case. My dad had shared that the only day the baby (the first grandchild on both sides of the family) couldn’t arrive was July 19, as he was having knee surgery that day. With the combination of my husband’s requesting July 25 off and my dad’s telling me not to have the baby on July 19, you can see where this is going. During the evening of July 18, I met my husband for dinner and then went home. He had to work late that evening, and when he arrived home, I described some pains I’d been having, possibly contractions. We stayed up through the night, timing how often the pain came, and called the doctor around 4:00 in the morning. He said to go to the hospital, but I was sure that once we got to the hospital, they would send us home. It was my first baby, a week before my due date, and my contractions weren’t consistent. After about an hour at the hospital I asked the nurse, “Am I staying?” to which she replied, “Oh yes, you are having a baby today!” Around 4:00 that afternoon, Victoria Marie entered our lives, and as all you parents know, life hasn’t been the same since. I can’t believe I’m wishing my baby a happy 21st birthday, but here we are! I hope it’s the best, most amazing year yet! We love you!
KANSAS CITY, KS
fox4kc.com

Four quick tips to easing your pets anxiety during fireworks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pet owners are all too aware of the anxiety their pets experience as Fourth of July Fireworks start exploding in the sky. A study shows that 45% of pets have a phobia of fireworks, which means over 40 million dog and 23 million cats. So, we’re talking to Mikkel Becker, an animal trainer for Fear Free.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Straight to the Veins: IV Therapy Gains in Popularity

For most people, the thought of intravenous medicine brings to mind the hospital. After all, IV delivery is most common in a clinical setting to deliver hydration or medicine to a patient as fast as possible. But Kansas City is now home to at least a dozen ‘drip bars’ or wellness centers offering the service. So, what is it, and how can it help?
KANSAS CITY, MO
superhits1027.com

The 8 Best Things To Do In Kansas City

If you are visiting Kansas City soon, or you live there, you may be looking for fun things to do. And with the weather nice out, it’s a great time to explore. Afar has created a list of the best things to do. They include discovering the famous fountains in the region, visiting the American Jazz Museum, shopping at Country Club Plaza, getting a taste of KC cocktail culture, and visiting the historic Union Station.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcparent.com

Date Night Inspiration for July

Not only is July 17 National Ice Cream Day, but July is also National Ice Cream Month—and Kansas City has no shortage of great ice cream places to help celebrate! Start with Betty Rae’s, one of the cult favorites in this town that always has fun and yummy combinations (like goat cheese, apricots and candied walnuts). Then there’s Foggi Ice Cream, where you get to watch your ice cream being freshly made with nitrogen. Their cookies and cream is a tasty choice. Next, try the Golden Scoop, which is a nonprofit ice cream and coffee shop that employs people with developmental disabilities. Their strawberry jam ice cream is a delicious top seller. One of our favorite dates is trying out a new-to-us ice cream place, even if it’s a 30-minute drive from where we live..
KANSAS CITY, KS
kansascitymag.com

Meet Northland native Lexi St. John, a local TikTok sensation

After lockdown, when bars and restaurants around the city began to reopen, Lexi St. John wanted to get out and do things. “I wanted to find all the new places that were opening. I had friends that were moving to Kansas City, and I wanted to take them to cool new places, like pop-up bars,” she says. That desire to get back into the world and share experiences with her friends led St. John to create her TikTok page @the.bop.around.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcparent.com

Teach Your Child to Play Independently

Parents have so many different jobs to do: establishing consistent routines, teaching our children appropriate manners, offering a variety of foods and providing nutritious meals and modeling playing appropriately with others and showing kindness and respect. We strive to teach our children to be independent as well. We want them to be independent at dressing, brushing teeth, toileting, eating and so much more. But have you ever stopped to think how we might want our kids to be independent when it comes to play too? Though independent play may not be at the top of your to-do list, it may be more important than you think. “In a world where our families and children are often overscheduled, carving out time for independent play, without electronics, is critical for the developmental needs and growth of our children,” says Michelle Howard, director of Christ Lutheran Early Education Center in Overland Park. “Early childhood educators are seeing an increase in the number of children that struggle knowing how to play or have the ability to explore materials without being told exactly what to do and how to do it.”
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Alleged Serial Killer Will Stand Trial in Kansas City

A Bellefontaine Neighbors man accused of killing four people in St. Louis and two in Kansas was transferred today from Federal Custody in St. Louis to Jackson County, where he will stand trial for a seventh murder he is accused of committing there. In November, the FBI described Perez Reed...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kcparent.com

July Fun Calendar

July: National Bison Month Visit a herd of bison, elk and other hooved animals at the Native Hooved Animal Enclosure in Fleming Park, near Lake Jacomo. July 1, International Joke Day Check out some joke and riddle books at your local library. Use the online catalog for Mid-Continent Public Libraries at MyMCPL.org.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kcparent.com

Splish Splash! Summer Fun in the Water for Little Ones

Summer is the season for water sports. Fortunately, Kansas City has something for everyone—free spraygrounds for young children, daring water rides for teens and adults, as well as classes and programs, pools and waterparks and everything in between. Dive into fun this summer!. A Few of Our Favorite Outdoor...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

More than 500 free box fans to be distributed Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Evergy and The Salvation Army are going to be giving away more than 500 box fans on Wednesday, June 29. The distribution will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot at E. 18th Street and Lydia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. For landmarks, that is across the street from the KCATA offices and a few blocks west of the American Jazz Museum.
inkansascity.com

The Ultimate Fourth of July Guide to Fireworks in the KC Metro

There’s something magical about driving through the metro on the Fourth of July weekend and seeing pops of color illuminating the sky, and this year the fireworks displays are back in full force. Since the Fourth of July falls on a Monday—a work night for many Kansas Citians—many local...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

St. Luke's Reverses decision on Plan B

The assistant school director said that, just last year, nearly 20% of Kansas City families used a payday loan to purchase diapers. Some residents in a Northland neighborhood are sheltering in place tonight, as the authorities are engaged in a standoff with a man who is thought to be armed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

This real estate agent is on a mission to create 1,000 Black homeowners in Kansas City

Tenesia Brown was 15 years into a career in real estate before she found her true mission: create 1,000 Black homeowners in Kansas City’s urban core. Five years ago, Brown owned a real estate business in Buckner, Missouri. Business was going well. Then, in 2017, she was diagnosed with two types of cancer. Fortunately, one of the diagnoses ended up being a mistake, but the experience caused Brown to do some soul searching.
KANSAS CITY, MO

