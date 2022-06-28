Editor's Letter: KC Baby & Maternity Summer 2022

July brings our Birthday Party Guide AND a big birthday in our home!. Twenty-one years ago, as my husband and I celebrated our fifth wedding anniversary in July we also were anxiously awaiting another big life moment: the birth of our first child. She was scheduled to arrive on July 25, my husband’s birthday. He took that day off from work because, “That’s when the baby is coming.” I informed him that babies rarely arrive on their due date, but he kept the scheduled day off, just in case. My dad had shared that the only day the baby (the first grandchild on both sides of the family) couldn’t arrive was July 19, as he was having knee surgery that day. With the combination of my husband’s requesting July 25 off and my dad’s telling me not to have the baby on July 19, you can see where this is going. During the evening of July 18, I met my husband for dinner and then went home. He had to work late that evening, and when he arrived home, I described some pains I’d been having, possibly contractions. We stayed up through the night, timing how often the pain came, and called the doctor around 4:00 in the morning. He said to go to the hospital, but I was sure that once we got to the hospital, they would send us home. It was my first baby, a week before my due date, and my contractions weren’t consistent. After about an hour at the hospital I asked the nurse, “Am I staying?” to which she replied, “Oh yes, you are having a baby today!” Around 4:00 that afternoon, Victoria Marie entered our lives, and as all you parents know, life hasn’t been the same since. I can’t believe I’m wishing my baby a happy 21st birthday, but here we are! I hope it’s the best, most amazing year yet! We love you!

