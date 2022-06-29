ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewood, FL

Edgewood leaders applaud new law allowing smaller businesses to purchase liquor licenses

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
EDGEWOOD, Fla. — Officials in Edgewood say they’re ready to revitalize a popular stretch of their community thanks to a bill recently signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis.

House Bill 1423 allows special exceptions for smaller businesses along Orange, Hoffner, and Gatlin Avenues to buy liquor licenses at a significantly reduced cost.

Reimund Pitz, owner of Le Coq Au Vin restaurant in Edgewood, says they were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and being limited to selling beer and wine didn’t help. However, Pitz says the idea of getting a liquor license just wasn’t viable.

“I could not apply for a liquor license right now at a cheaper rate because I didn’t meet the seating requirement,” Pitz said. “The pandemic has changed our business forever.”

For a small restaurant like Pitz’, the license could cost up to $300,000, but relief is on the way.

House Bill 1423, which went into effect June 24, creates a special zone in the Edgewood Central District where small businesses can get the license for between $5,000 and $10,000.

Edgewood Mayor John Dowless says the impact will stretch far beyond their existing businesses.

“What we hope is it’s going to bring in new small restaurants,” Dowless said.

Pitz says he hopes to fill out the paperwork for a liquor license within a few days.

