ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Vigil held in hope of finding missing Stroudsburg woman

By Madonna Mantione
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eqoCl_0gPAMC0Y00

STROUDSBURG MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- It’s been one month since a Monroe County woman mysteriously disappeared.

Tuesday night family, friends and community members gathered to pray for her safe return.

45-year-old Dana Smithers has been missing since May 28.

As the search for answers in her disappearance continues, loved ones are staying hopeful and turning to prayer.

One woman says “If we can just pray hard enough, maybe she’ll come home.”

Speeches and prayers echoed outside Christian Life Assembly Church in Stroudsburg Tuesday night.

Dozens of people attended the prayer vigil for 45-year-old Dana Smithers who has been missing for a month now.

Breanne Furino, Dana’s daughter-in-law spoke at the vigil. “It’s just overwhelming seeing all these people that are here in support. People that knew dana in passing, and people that were close family of Dana. It’s very heartfelt and heartwarming.”

Smithers was last seen in surveillance video leaving a friend’s house on Stokes Avenue on May 28 around 11 pm.

Her daughter-in-law says it’s unlike her to disappear.

“We’re just hoping we get some answers, or she comes home, or we get pointed in some direction,” says Furino.

Tara Cioni organized the event and has known Smithers for more than a decade as both her friend and neighbor.

“Dana’s life is so vibrant, her spirit is amazing. And I just wanted the community to come together to really understand she would do this for anyone, so I wanted to do it for her,” said Cioni.

All praying for Smithers to come home safely.

Smithers daughter-in-law says “Hopefully soon she returns.”

Anyone with information on Smithers’ whereabouts is asked to call Stroud Area Regional Police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Residents react to death of teen in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—A gruesome discovery in a Lackawanna County neighborhood on the heels of the holiday weekend. An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was found dead in Scranton early this morning. Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione spoke to residents who witnessed the commotion that unfolded just hours after two high school graduation ceremonies […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Burglar allegedly stole gun, jewelry, and bottle of wine

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said an unknown actor broke into a Pike County home and stole a pistol, various jewelry, and a bottle of wine on June 6. Investigators said the burglary occurred sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Law enforcement said the suspect stole a black Glock 19 9mm […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Monroe County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, PA
Stroudsburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Stroudsburg, PA
Newswatch 16

Large commotion overnight in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — People in part of Scranton were woken up overnight by a big police presence. We're still waiting to hear what exactly happened here on North Main Avenue. Authorities did say one person was taken to the hospital. Our crew found several roads around North Main avenue...
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBRE

Police arrest accused accomplices in Poconos shooting

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pocono Township Police have arrested two individuals they said were involved in a shooting that happened in Monroe County on June 6. Officials said Javier D. Giraldo Jr. and Alexander Santos, both East Stroudsburg residents, were charged as accomplices in the shooting of another individual in a Tannersville park that […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police investigating 18-year-old found dead in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities are conducting an investigation into a body found in Scranton just after midnight Friday. According to Captain Dennis Lukasewicz of the Scranton Police Department, an ambulance was called to the 600 block of North Main Avenue for an 18-year-old man unresponsive around 12:46 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with DUI accused of carrying illegal gun and simple assault

LACKAWAXEN, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman in Pike County was arrested on May 9 and faces charges of driving under the influence, simple assault, and carrying a firearm without a license. State Police said Brenda Engvaldsen, 53, from Hawley, crashed into another car in a parking lot in Lackawaxen Township. When Troopers arrived on the […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Facebook ‘Feud’ Led To Deadly Shooting Of Beloved 9-Year-Old Girl In Trenton: Prosecutor

A Facebook feud led to the deadly March shooting of a beloved nine-year-old girl in Trenton, authorities said, charging the gunman with several additional offenses. Isiah Roberts, 19, is now charged with first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree aggravated assault, and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in the shooting of Sequoya Bacon-Jones, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said following a seven-count indictment on Thursday, June 30.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect Saved By Allentown Officer He Was Running From

A suspect dove into the water to elude police — but they jumped in after him to save his life, authorities in Lehigh County said. Officer Phil Shedaker pulled 21-year-old Pablo Acevedo-Santiago from the water in Canal Park around 1 a.m. Friday, July 1, Allentown police said. Patrol officers...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man charged with straw purchase of firearms

PITTSTON — Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced the arrest of Stephen Lamoreaux, 32, on allegations he lawfully purchased firearms but then used them to pay off a drug debt. Lamoreaux, of Oliver Street, Swoyersville, was arraigned Friday by District Judge James J. Haggerty in Kingston on two...
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Three wanted after Monroe County robbery

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are searching for three men who robbed a family at gunpoint in Monroe County. Troopers say the men broke into a home near Effort just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. They then held the family at gunpoint before taking off with a gun...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy