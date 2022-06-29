ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento-made film ‘Last the Night’ to have Hollywood debut July 1

By Sonseeahray Tonsall
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WkprH_0gPALUgb00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento-made movie ‘Last the Night’ will make its debut in Hollywood on Thursday night.

The feature-length film celebrated its world premiere in Sacramento over the weekend at the Crocker Art Museum.

With scenes shot all over Sacramento, the major backdrop for this thriller was El Camino High School. Its star is Brian Austin Green, who is best known for playing David Silver in the original 90210.

These Sacramento landmarks are on the city’s Starbucks mug

Speaking at the screen, Green laughed and said the shooting schedule from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. really put him to the test since, as the father of three little kids, he’s normally in bed really early.

But he loved the set environment created by local filmmaker Nick Leisure.

“So, this was a journey. To be in that location, the whole thing, we really became a family doing it. Everyone was in it for the right reasons,” Green said.

“Last The Night” centers around Green’s character, who is a burned-out teacher who seeks revenge against the students who made fun of him.

It’s set for its nationwide debut in theaters July 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramento365.com

Be Swept Away by Carousel in Sacramento

The musical numbers, dance numbers, and plot will have you rethinking what you know about forgiveness, love, and kindness. You’ll laugh, cry, and be in the for the ride of a lifetime. Billy Bigelow and the crew will be running Carousel through July 3 at the UC Davis Health Pavilion.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy Independence Day! Looking for a way to celebrate? If so, look no further, there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weather this weekend is cooling down and giving us the break we need, reaching highs in the low 80s with a light breeze, so gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head out and enjoy.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ksro.com

“Big Eyes” Artist Dies in Napa; Age 94

An artist famous for her “big eyes” paintings has died. The work of Margaret Keane appeared in millions of homes and galleries throughout the 1960’s, and often featured sad children with big doleful eyes. For years, her husband Walter Keane had taken credit for the paintings. In 1986, Margaret Keane won a defamation suit against her former husband, and proved in court that she was the actual artist behind the paintings. A movie about her story came out in 2014, called “Big Eyes.” Margaret Keane died Sunday in Napa, California at the age of 94.
NAPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Entertainment
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
theplaidhorse.com

Sacramento International Horse Show To Host 2022 PCHA Championships

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This Fall the Sacramento International Horse Show will host the all new expanded PCHA Championships. These prestigious championships will take place during the Longines World Cup week. The event previously held at the Del Mar International and last year at the Riders Cup in Los Angeles...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Eater

This First-Generation Nigerian Chef Fuses West African and Mexican Cuisines at a New Sacramento Restaurant

The question surfaced in Rasheed Amedu’s mind in 2017 while he was working as a sous chef at TableVine in Sacramento. As he researched and developed a recipe, he avoided the obvious approach. “I didn’t wanna only use green plantains, where they’d be starchy enough for it to work,” he says. “And I know we’re so used to eating sweet plantains within the culture, so I did half and half.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Crawfish & Catfish Festival

More of What’s New at Crawfish & Catfish Fest.2022. Celebrating 12 years. Louisiana Sue shows up to give us all a peek at the Crawfish and Catfish festival coming on September 10 and 11. South Side Park. Sacramento, CA.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Austin Green
Sacramento Magazine

Make a Doll That Looks Like You!

Fiber artist Sally Medlicott will hold a “mini-me” doll-making workshop on Wednesday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at East Village Bookshop. The workshop will include all the materials you need to make a custom cloth doll that resembles yourself or someone you love. The session is suitable for older children (11+) and adults. The cost is $48.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento airport expects over 125,000 travelers for 4th of July weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento International Airport is offering tips for travelers as it expects traffic to be near pre-pandemic numbers.  More than 125,000 people are expected to travel out of the airport. According to the airport, Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest day since the Fourth of July lands on […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Kids can eat for free at Applebee’s on 4th of July

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Applebee’s restaurants in the Sacramento area are letting kids eat free on the Fourth of July.  The restaurant chain is offering a kids-eat-free special all day during the holiday for one-day only. The participating locations in the Sacramento area include Auburn, Cameron Park, Corona, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Lodi, Sacramento, Stockton, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Carmichael celebrates 4th of July this Saturday

Carmichael, Calif.- The community of Carmichael gets a head start on its 4th of July celebration this Saturday, at the La Sierra Community Center. Independence weekend festivities are scheduled to start hopping in the early evening hours. At 6:30 pm, food trucks and the beer garden will begin serving up tasty treats and libations, shortly followed by live music from Great Wide Open.
CARMICHAEL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#The Crocker Art Museum#El Camino High School#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Los Angeles

Woman Wakes Up to Stranger Sleeping in Her Car in San Francisco

A woman visiting San Francisco said she woke up to find a stranger sleeping in her car, and video showing her encounter has gone viral. “I was shocked, I was so shocked I was like, ‘Oh my god hold on wait a minute let me take a look again, let me take a second glance there's a man in my car asleep,’” said Breanna Smith of Sacramento.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Alcohol temporarily not allowed in parts of American, Truckee rivers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Those going out to enjoy the holiday weekend on the American River will not be able to have alcohol at some locations.  The Sacramento County Regional Parks Department said alcohol is temporarily banned from its jurisdiction and Sherman Island.  According to the regional parks, alcohol will not be allowed from July […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Starbucks
ABC10

Car crashes into Hindu Temple in Sacramento injuring 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been injured after a car crashed into the Sacramento Hindu Temple Saturday morning causing major damage to the building, Sacramento Fire Department officials say. Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, crews with the Sacramento Fire Department were called to the 7000 block of La Mancha...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Missing camper found dead in Desolation Wilderness

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said a missing camper was found dead in Desolation Wilderness on Wednesday.  The hiker was identified as 32-year-old Jia Huang of San Francisco.  Someone reported an abandoned tent that had been blown over on Tuesday just before 2 p.m. According to the sheriff’s […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento police involved in overnight shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said Saturday morning that one of its officers was involved in an early morning shooting. The department didn't provide any specifics, such as if the officer fired their weapon or was struck by gunfire. The condition of the victim is also unclear.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy