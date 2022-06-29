Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire now 93% contained

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s another stormy evening for the higher terrain, especially over the northern mountains. We have more mountain flash flooding for the burn scars through 8:30 p.m. They’ve already collected 0.50″ of rainfall and more to come this evening as more storms develop. Showers will eventually subside later tonight as skies turn partly to mostly cloudy. So if you had any plans for the 4th, you may want to reschedule especially in the mountains camping or hiking. If you’re just planning on the outdoor backyard barbecue, you should have limited issues in the valleys.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO