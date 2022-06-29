University of Cincinnati athletes headed to compete in track and field world championships

CINCINNATI — Good news for your holiday weekend forecast, it still doesn't look like a wash out!. We wake up to temperatures in the 60s and 70s before highs warm into the mid and upper 80s. Scattered storms will push through as we progress through sunrise and the best chance for rain the rest of the day will be before noon. This is thanks to a cold front stalled south of the Ohio River. It will be dry for most of the day, with many areas enjoying hot sunshine and clouds. Any isolated storms today will occur after 3 p.m. along and south of the Ohio River. They'd clear out by fireworks time!

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO