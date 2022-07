The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the woman who was killed after being hit by two cars in north Wichita.

Crystal Cross, 54, of Wichita was walking eastbound near the intersection of 11th and Broadway around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night, when she was hit by a vehicle. She was immediately struck by a second vehicle, according to investigators.

Both drivers are cooperating in the investigation.