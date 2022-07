TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire that it says was intentionally set at the Eastboro Shopping Center Thursday morning. Fire Marshal Alan Stahl said the department will be there for a “significant amount of time.” People in the area and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area near SE Tefft Street since fire hoses are blocking the road.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO