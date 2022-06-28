ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tough night on the diamond for Cambridge Post 84

By Kevin Sutton, The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago
Visiting St. Clairsville Post 159 broke out the lumber on Tuesday and put a 13-0 five-inning beat-down on Cambridge Post 84 in American Legion baseball action at Don Coss Stadium.

"We are just not playing very good baseball right now," Post 84 veteran manager Ron Antill explained. "Granted, St. Clairsville is just a very strong team, and they really hit the heck out of the baseball."

"But I think we had like three hits tonight, we just have three or four the last few games," Antill added. "And if you don't hit the ball better than that you can't compete in American Legion baseball."

If the game would have been a prize fight, the referee might well have declared it a knock out in just the second inning, when Post 129 tallied a whopping nine runs on 10 base hits to take firm control the game.

Collin Snedeker swung the big bat for St. C with both a two-run home run, and an RBI triple in the frame to collect a total of three RBIs off Cambridge starter Blake Brumfield.

Brumfield took the loss, tossing one and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs on nine hits and walking zero.

Post 84 had little luck mounting any offensive attack off St. Clairsville starter Jake Heatherington who only allowed three hits over five strong innings of work. Heatherington finished with eight Ks and didn't issue a single free pass in collecting the pitching win.

"That's probably one of the best pitchers we have seen all year," Antill offered. "He was in complete control, had some nice stuff and really good control. He was a handful for sure tonight."

Hayden Loy's double paced the three-hit Cambridge offense, with Blade Barclay and Brumfield adding singles

Antill did find one bright spot in the tough loss, the solid defensive work put in by Post 84 shortstop Caleb Bond, who turned in three stellar defensive web gems in the game.

"Caleb player really well tonight defensively...he came up with three great plays," Antill added. "So at least we had one bright spot tonight, but Caleb has played solid defense for us all summer."

Cambridge slips to 10-9 on the season with the lopsided loss, and returns to action this weekend as they host the 30th Annual Don Coss Invitational Tournament.

Cambridge will open the tournament against Parkersburg at 3:30 on Friday and play Zanesville under the lights on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Zanesville and Parkersburg will play the middle game slated for 6 p.m.

KSutton1@gannett.com

740-439-3531

Twitter: @KevinDJsports

