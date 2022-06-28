Rough start, finish dooms Sod Poodles in 20-6 loss to Naturals

The Amarillo Sod Poodles didn't get the home coming they were hoping for Tuesday night at HODGETOWN.

The Soddies fell behind eight runs in the first two innings and couldn't catch back up as the NW Arkansas Naturals got the 20-6 win. Amarillo is now 32-38 on the season and the 14-run loss is the worst in franchise history.

The Sod Poodles got off to a rough start, giving up a grand slam in the first inning to fall behind 4-0. The next inning was no kinder as 4-0 quickly turned to 8-0 in the second.

The defense began to pick up the slack from there for the Sod Poodles and they started to show some fight. After Northwest Arkansas went up 9-0 in the top of the fifth, Tristin English came up big with an RBI single to score Roby Enriquez to put Amarillo on the board.

The Soddies managed to load the bases the same inning, but couldn't get another runner to score.

The next inning, the Naturals put an end to the threat with a two-run home to go back up 10 runs. Andy Yerzy's three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth made it 11-4, however, and got Amarillo back in it. It wasn't meant to be, however, as the Soddies couldn't get the comeback completed.

The Naturals scored one run in the eighth and eight in the ninth, including two home runs off position player Elvis Peralta who finished the game on the mound. Amarillo added

