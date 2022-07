OAKLAND, Md. — Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC) officially became a full member of the WVU Health System effective Friday. “Our relationship with Garrett Regional Medical Center has grown and strengthened over the last several years, and we’re excited to finally bring them fully into the WVU Medicine family,” said Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System. “We are honored that the residents of Garrett County and the surrounding region have put their faith and trust in us to provide them with world-class health care, and we will continue to do just that for many years to come.”

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO