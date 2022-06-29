ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Four people rescued from houseboat on Mississippi River near La Crosse

By Site staff
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — First responders rescued four people from a houseboat stranded on the Mississippi River on Tuesday night.

The people on the boat called for help around 8 p.m.

One of those on board told News 8 Now the vessel’s propeller failed, and they started floating south.

Town of Campbell firefighters pulled the boat and the people on it to safety.

“Our propeller broke and we called for help from the fire and EMS and they came and got us,” said Kelvin Luna, one of the people on the boat.

The houseboat was stranded on the water for more than an hour.

According to first responders at the scene, there were no injuries.

