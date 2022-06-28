Illinois primary: Coduto wins Boone County Circuit Clerk race

BELVIDERE — Incumbent Pamela Coduto defeated challenger Karri Anderberg in the Republican primary for an unexpired two year term for Boone County Circuit Clerk .

There were two contested primaries on the Republican ballot for Boone County Board, as well.

In Boone County Board District 1, six Republicans ran for four board seats. Top vote-getters were incumbent Brent Mueller with 24.5%, incumbent Raymond Larson with 17.3%, incumbent David Wiltse with 16.5% and Brian Schneider with 15.9%.

In Boone County Board District 2, five Republicans ran for four seats. Top vote-getters were incumbent Tom Walberg with nearly 24.8%, incumbent Ryan Curry with 20.5%, incumbent Karl Johnson with 19.3% and Alisa Patterson with 18.7%.

