Boone County, IL

Illinois primary: Coduto wins Boone County Circuit Clerk race

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago

BELVIDERE —  Incumbent Pamela Coduto defeated challenger Karri Anderberg in the Republican primary for an unexpired two year term for Boone County Circuit Clerk .

Coduto got 52% of the vote to Anderberg's 48%.

There were two contested primaries on the Republican ballot for Boone County Board, as well.

In Boone County Board District 1, six Republicans ran for four board seats. Top vote-getters were incumbent Brent Mueller with 24.5%, incumbent Raymond Larson with 17.3%, incumbent David Wiltse with 16.5% and Brian Schneider with 15.9%.

In Boone County Board District 2, five Republicans ran for four seats. Top vote-getters were incumbent Tom Walberg with nearly 24.8%, incumbent Ryan Curry with 20.5%, incumbent Karl Johnson with 19.3% and Alisa Patterson with 18.7%.

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Illinois primary: Coduto wins Boone County Circuit Clerk race

