ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Bird lovers urge Brevard County beachgoers to forego July 4th fireworks

By Jim Waymer, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WCrzC_0gPAHGiV00

Fireworks and fowl don't mix, especially on the beach.

Feet or paws stomping in the wrong spots near the dunes also can cause nesting bird pairs to flee, leaving behind their young for predators or the deadly heat.

So be alert and don't light any fireworks on the beach this July 4th weekend, Audubon Florida and state biologists urge, as many birds re-nest for their final chance to successfully raise young this season.

"If a bird dive-bombs you, you have gotten too close," the nonprofit Audubon Florida warned in a press release this month.

A bad turn for terns in Brevard County? Threatened birds choose to nest in cleared construction site

It's that time again: Turn off your beach lights and watch out for nesting shorebirds

The bright bursts of color and cacophony of fireworks spark chaos for coastal wildlife, conservationists and biologists say, especially for birds that nest on the beach. Each celebratory bang triggers widespread panic, scattering shorebirds and their chicks from their nests.

So Audubon, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and others urge the public to go to municipal firework shows, instead of trying to light up impromptu  fireworks displays of their own on the beach.

On July 13, FWC will consider approving new permitting guidelines and conservation measures to improve protections for the least tern, black skimmer, snowy plover and American oystercatcher, that would take effect in September 2023.

In the meantime, state wildlife biologists urge the public to step up, and watch where they step, especially among the dunes, where shorebirds nest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10K2Lk_0gPAHGiV00

Over the July 4th weekend, Audubon Florida will have "bird stewards" at locations statewide to remind people how activities within certain posted habitats can disturb nesting.

Sea turtles and other marine animals also are at risk. They easily mistake fireworks debris that litters beaches and near-shore waters for food, and hungry chicks eat the small plastic pieces left over from fireworks.

Among the most prolific along Space Coast beaches is the threatened least tern.

Least terns, the smallest tern in North America, are protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act and as an endangered species in the Midwest and Great Plains states by the federal Endangered Species Act, and as a state-designated threatened species by Florida’s Endangered and Threatened Species Rule. Harassing them carries penalties of up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XyRNr_0gPAHGiV00

At least 125 pairs of the threated birds have chosen to roost near to where heavy equipment turns dirt for a high-rise hotel and condo development called The Vue at the northwest corner of Shearwater Parkway in Satellite Beach, 30 miles south of where NASA and SpaceX send rockets to space.

Nosey unleashed dogs, curious people, rocket launches and loud noises can spook the skittish roosting terns into leaving their nests, never returning to their eggs or fledglings. So these particular terns have drawn the attention — and  concern — of local birders and FWC.

In addition to the risk of scaring the least terns away from their nests, studies show noise from construction can keep them from detecting approaching predators and mask the alarm calls they'd otherwise hear from other birds that do sense the approaching danger.

State law requires the nests be protected while active, and the developer can't construct anything in the roped off area until the hatchlings leave, which typically takes about 90 days.

The Vue at Satellite Beach: The Vue at Satellite Beach proposed at Hightower Beach Park

Fight over condo project: Brevard County Commission candidate quarrels with Satellite Beach over condo development

The property where The Vue will be built is the former Satellite Shores subdivision. The aging neighborhood contained 105 rental homes that were part of then Patrick Air Force (now Space Force) Base's former housing annex.

Crews tore down the dilapidated duplexes in 2018. Since then, the terns flocked there.

Terns, along with black skimmers and other shorebirds often nest atop the nearby Winn-Dixie and the CVS on Fifth Avenue in Indialantic, as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DhIH0_0gPAHGiV00

Least tern breeding season in Florida ends Sept. 1, although some individual breeding colonies finish breeding significantly earlier.

Audubon Florida urges the following this July 4 weekend:

  • Keep at least 100 feet from nesting birds, or as much distance as possible. Signs alert to these areas, but some birds haven’t settled down to start nesting yet and may just look like they are resting.
  • Don't walk through flocks of birds on the upper beach.
  • If pets are permitted on beaches, keep them leashed and well away from birds.
  • Remove trash and food scraps, which attract predators that will also eat birds’ eggs and/or chicks.
  • Do not drive on beach dunes or other nesting areas.

Jim Waymer is an environment reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Waymer at 321-261-5903 or jwaymer@floridatoday.com. Or find him on Twitter: @JWayEnviro or on Facebook: www.facebook.com/jim.waymer

Support local journalism and local journalists like me. Visit floridatoday.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Bird lovers urge Brevard County beachgoers to forego July 4th fireworks

Comments / 2

Related
wogx.com

Florida launches 'Purple Alert': What is it?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has Amber Alerts, Blue Alerts, and Silver Alerts. Starting this month, Purple Alerts too. These alerts go out when an adult suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities is missing, but does not meet criteria for a Silver Alert. One Central Florida family faced tragedy head on and fought for years to make this day a reality.
FLORIDA STATE
residentnews.net

DeSantis floatilla draws excitement

Over 1,300 boats rally on the river for the Governor. Despite forecasts calling for lightning, Lance Foreman and his girlfriend Laura Dunn readied their vessel at the COJ St. Johns Marina boat ramp on the Southbank. The pair are residents of the Strand nearby and were on hand with their...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Free Attractions, Parks, Tours, and Things to Do in Florida

Admittedly, some of the most popular attractions in Florida are expensive, especially if one has a family. But there are some fun and family-friendly activities that are not only enjoyable (and in some cases educational) but also free. Below is a list of free activities you may want to consider from different areas of the state. Indoor and outdoor listings are included. It is always a good idea to call and confirm hours of operation and any costs to avoid disappointment.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

4 natural springs in Central Florida to visit this summer

Looking to beat the heat this summer? Why not cool down during a visit to a natural spring. Florida is home to many large springs, more than any other state in the nation, and there are beautiful ones right here in the Orlando area. These bodies of water in particular typically range between 66 and 97 degrees.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
Brevard County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Move over key lime pie: Florida has a new state dessert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, key lime pie. Florida has another state dessert – strawberry shortcake. Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 1006, which designated the fluffy dessert and all of its strawberry and whipped cream goodness, as the official state dessert, which went into effect on July 1, 2022. And don't worry key lime pie lovers, that remains the official state pie, which was passed and signed by the governor in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles Continues to Spread in Florida

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Conservation#Migratory Birds#Bird Species#Beaches#Fwc#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Daily South

11 Major Mistakes to Avoid on a Florida Vacation, According to a Longtime Floridian

If there's any state whose reputation precedes it, perhaps it's Florida. And while you might think you know our beaches, theme parks and all the family fun that awaits around every corner here, there's always another surprise in store in this state known for outdoor adventures, watery escapades and cool little beach towns you can enjoy all year long.
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Florida Man Convicted in Multimillion-Dollar Pool Contracting Scheme Across Florida, Including Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced the conviction of a Florida man on multiple felony charges for operating a multimillion-dollar pool contracting scheme. Amore’ Pools Inc. owner Brian Washburn defrauded Florida homeowners out of nearly $3 million, often leaving dangerous debris piles and gaping holes...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

This Is Why Suddenly Holes Are Appearing At Florida Beaches

If you haven’t noticed, mysterious holes have been popping up at the beaches of the Sunshine State. We’ve found out the story behind them and the reason might not be what you think it is. People have been digging these big holes on our beaches and then not...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Today

Florida Today

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy