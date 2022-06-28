Bird lovers urge Brevard County beachgoers to forego July 4th fireworks

Fireworks and fowl don't mix, especially on the beach.

Feet or paws stomping in the wrong spots near the dunes also can cause nesting bird pairs to flee, leaving behind their young for predators or the deadly heat.

So be alert and don't light any fireworks on the beach this July 4th weekend, Audubon Florida and state biologists urge, as many birds re-nest for their final chance to successfully raise young this season.

"If a bird dive-bombs you, you have gotten too close," the nonprofit Audubon Florida warned in a press release this month.

The bright bursts of color and cacophony of fireworks spark chaos for coastal wildlife, conservationists and biologists say, especially for birds that nest on the beach. Each celebratory bang triggers widespread panic, scattering shorebirds and their chicks from their nests.

So Audubon, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and others urge the public to go to municipal firework shows, instead of trying to light up impromptu fireworks displays of their own on the beach.

On July 13, FWC will consider approving new permitting guidelines and conservation measures to improve protections for the least tern, black skimmer, snowy plover and American oystercatcher, that would take effect in September 2023.

In the meantime, state wildlife biologists urge the public to step up, and watch where they step, especially among the dunes, where shorebirds nest.

Over the July 4th weekend, Audubon Florida will have "bird stewards" at locations statewide to remind people how activities within certain posted habitats can disturb nesting.

Sea turtles and other marine animals also are at risk. They easily mistake fireworks debris that litters beaches and near-shore waters for food, and hungry chicks eat the small plastic pieces left over from fireworks.

Among the most prolific along Space Coast beaches is the threatened least tern.

Least terns, the smallest tern in North America, are protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act and as an endangered species in the Midwest and Great Plains states by the federal Endangered Species Act, and as a state-designated threatened species by Florida’s Endangered and Threatened Species Rule. Harassing them carries penalties of up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

At least 125 pairs of the threated birds have chosen to roost near to where heavy equipment turns dirt for a high-rise hotel and condo development called The Vue at the northwest corner of Shearwater Parkway in Satellite Beach, 30 miles south of where NASA and SpaceX send rockets to space.

Nosey unleashed dogs, curious people, rocket launches and loud noises can spook the skittish roosting terns into leaving their nests, never returning to their eggs or fledglings. So these particular terns have drawn the attention — and concern — of local birders and FWC.

In addition to the risk of scaring the least terns away from their nests, studies show noise from construction can keep them from detecting approaching predators and mask the alarm calls they'd otherwise hear from other birds that do sense the approaching danger.

State law requires the nests be protected while active, and the developer can't construct anything in the roped off area until the hatchlings leave, which typically takes about 90 days.

The property where The Vue will be built is the former Satellite Shores subdivision. The aging neighborhood contained 105 rental homes that were part of then Patrick Air Force (now Space Force) Base's former housing annex.

Crews tore down the dilapidated duplexes in 2018. Since then, the terns flocked there.

Terns, along with black skimmers and other shorebirds often nest atop the nearby Winn-Dixie and the CVS on Fifth Avenue in Indialantic, as well.

Least tern breeding season in Florida ends Sept. 1, although some individual breeding colonies finish breeding significantly earlier.

Audubon Florida urges the following this July 4 weekend:

Keep at least 100 feet from nesting birds, or as much distance as possible. Signs alert to these areas, but some birds haven’t settled down to start nesting yet and may just look like they are resting.

Don't walk through flocks of birds on the upper beach.

If pets are permitted on beaches, keep them leashed and well away from birds.

Remove trash and food scraps, which attract predators that will also eat birds’ eggs and/or chicks.

Do not drive on beach dunes or other nesting areas.

