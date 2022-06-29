ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Results from Primary Runoffs are in

By Rob Jones
Primary Runoff results are in- In The State Superintendent Of Education race, Ellen Weaver takes the Republican nod over Kathy Maness carrying over 60% of the vote. On The Democratic Ticker for U.S. Senate Seat 2 Krystle Matthews downed Catherine Fleming Bruce in a competitive race. that result happened despite, a recent controversy involving Matthews and leaked phone calls, she made to a South Carolina prison inmate.

After being approved to run in the primary after having eligibility protested, Derrick Quarles came up short in the District 25 Democratic State House race after his opponent Wendell Jones took 55% of the vote. Brian Lawson cruised to victory earning the Republican nomination for the State House seat in District 30.

Former America's Got Talent Contestant Benton Blount defeated Willis Meadows in the District 19 Republican run off for Greenville County Council. In Greenwood County District 3, Johanna Bishop took 64% to get the Democratic nod over Melissa Spencer. And in Cherokee County's District 2 Republican run off Bill Blanton got 59% of the vote to defeat Jeff Finley.

WSPA 7News

Are mines causing SC earthquakes? DHEC responds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency on Thursday addressed some questions surrounding an uptick in recent earthquakes in the midlands and whether they are being caused by mines. A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Elgin, South Carolina the morning of June 29th – it was followed by a series of aftershocks […]
ELGIN, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina earthquakes felt as far away as Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Two earthquakes Wednesday in the Columbia, S.C., area were felt as far away as Augusta. A quake registering 3.6 magnitude was recorded at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday three miles east of Elgin. An Augusta resident reported feeling it as far away as Doctors Hospital. And then another one...
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

