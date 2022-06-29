Results from Primary Runoffs are in

Primary Runoff results are in- In The State Superintendent Of Education race, Ellen Weaver takes the Republican nod over Kathy Maness carrying over 60% of the vote. On The Democratic Ticker for U.S. Senate Seat 2 Krystle Matthews downed Catherine Fleming Bruce in a competitive race. that result happened despite, a recent controversy involving Matthews and leaked phone calls, she made to a South Carolina prison inmate.

After being approved to run in the primary after having eligibility protested, Derrick Quarles came up short in the District 25 Democratic State House race after his opponent Wendell Jones took 55% of the vote. Brian Lawson cruised to victory earning the Republican nomination for the State House seat in District 30.

Former America's Got Talent Contestant Benton Blount defeated Willis Meadows in the District 19 Republican run off for Greenville County Council. In Greenwood County District 3, Johanna Bishop took 64% to get the Democratic nod over Melissa Spencer. And in Cherokee County's District 2 Republican run off Bill Blanton got 59% of the vote to defeat Jeff Finley.