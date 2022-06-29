ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

India Football: Arindam Bhattacharja to train with Spanish club Marbella FC

By Arjun Singh Devgan
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

India Football: Arindam Bhattacharja to...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marbella Fc#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Colorado Rapids extend loan of full-back Lucas Esteves from Palmeiras

The Colorado Rapids have extended full-back Lucas Esteves' loan from Brazilian giants Palmeiras until the end of the 2022 MLS season. Esteves initially joined midway through the 2021 campaign following the sale of homegrown left-back Sam Vines to Royal Antwerp in Belgium. The Rapids retain the option to make the 22-year-old's loan permanent.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
90min

90min

685
Followers
6K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy