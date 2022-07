Have you registered your pit bull yet? Chances are you’ve forgotten and that’s…OK. In January 2021, voters effectively overturned the city’s decades-long ban on pit bulls by creating an additional permitting system (all dogs and cats have to be licensed with the city). Owners are required to bring their dog into a Denver Animal Shelter so the furry friend can undergo an evaluation to receive a permit.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO