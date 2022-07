Meet Independence! She is a 2-year-old gray tabby who is already spayed and up to date on her shots. Independence loves being petted and is really hoping to find a home soon. She gets along with the other cats, has a gentle nature and will do well in most any home. Come visit her today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

URBANA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO