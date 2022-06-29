ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Doughboys win fourth straight game

By DOUGLAS FRITZ
Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY — Dr. Enuf swatted down Tony Castonguay's potential first-inning grand slam, and helped turn what could have been four runs into two — with an out thrown into the mix. And the impact of the Doughboys' left-center field wall extension — an advertisement for...

www.timesnews.net

Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Tusculum names campus minister

Tusculum names campus minister

GREENEVILLE — A minister with more than 15 years of experience has been selected to assist Tusculum University students, faculty and staff with their spiritual growth. Dr. Chris Shumate, who most recently served as pastor of Oak Street Baptist Church in Elizabethton, has been named Tusculum's campus minister. Starting July 1, he will direct and expand the university's spiritual development opportunities and continue to grow the faith-based institution's relationships with local churches.
TUSCULUM, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Missing Washington County girl found in North Carolina

A 15-year-old Washington County girl who was reported missing earlier this week has been found in North Carolina. Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton released a statement on Friday saying Ana Estrada Leon was located safe and sound earlier in the day in Charlotte, North Carolina. Because the juvenile had left...
Kingsport Times-News

Randall (Randy) Gene Johnson Sr.

BRISTOL, TN - Randall (Randy) Gene Johnson Sr., age 80 of Bristol, TN passed away at his home on June 26, 2022. Randy was born October 6, 1941 in Sullivan County to Arlie and Pearl Johnson. Randy was a Veteran of the US Marines 1959 until 1964 with 11 months served in Vietnam. Randy was a graduate of Holston Valley High School and enjoyed many different activities. He was a Mason and a member of the Shriners for many years and enjoyed his role as "Raggy Randy the Clown". Later in life Randy spent many days during the summer fishing at Observation Knob Campground. He started his days with breakfast at the Waffle House with his friends.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Bristol Now kickoff party

Six Rivers Media, the parent company of the Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press, launched its newest publication, Bristol Now, on Wednesday. Six Rivers employees hit the streets in the Twin Cities to give out copies of the new weekly newspaper. The company also held a launch party for the new publication at The Bristol Hotel.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton kicks off Independence weekend with First Friday

ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton kicked off its Independence Day weekend with a well-attended First Friday event. A good-sized crowd was on hand at the Covered Bridge Park to listen to Big Son from 7-9 p.m. Halfway through the show, there was a lot of activity on the south end of the park for the start of the Firefly 5K run and walk, which started at 8.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Community Scrapbook: Turtle Derby 2022

Today's Community Scrapbook features photos from the 2022 Kingsport Lions Club Turtle Derby. The fun and successful Turtle Derby, hosted by dedicated volunteers from the Kingsport Lions Club, was held Saturday, May 28, at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport. This year's event honored the memory of a very special Lion and was named the Greg Lubrano Memorial Turtle Derby.
KINGSPORT, TN
Freda Ward Rice

Freda Ward Rice

ROGERSVILLE - Freda Ward Rice, 70 of the Grassy Creek Community, Rogersville, TN, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her home. Freda was manager of the Grassy Creek Wildlife Foundation for many years. Preceding Freda in death are her parents, Fred and Cleo McClellan Ward. Surviving are her...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Anna Oleta (Roberts) Franklin

Anna Oleta (Roberts) Franklin

GATE CITY, VA - Anna Oleta (Roberts) Franklin, age 80 of Gate City, VA passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022. Arrangements will be announced at a later date by Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Anna...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

July 4th celebrations happening all over the Tri-Cities

This July 4th weekend is packed full of fun activities to celebrate the holiday. Celebrations will take place in Elizabethton, Erwin, Johnson City, Jonesborough and Unicoi. Elizabethton kicks off Independence Day activities on Friday at the Covered Bridge Park with their monthly First Friday event that will include the Firefly 5K Run/Walk and live music by Big Son. Their annual Independence Day celebration will take place Saturday, also at the covered bridge, along with the weekly cruise-in show on Elk Avenue.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gate City set to host inaugural Red, White and Blue Bash

GATE CITY — This year marks the first year Gate City Frontier will host its Red, White and Blue Bash in downtown — but that doesn't mean it won't feature old-fashioned, Independence Day activities and tradition. Gate City Frontier will host its inaugural celebration on Saturday...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol casino donates items from former mall to Habitat for Humanity

BRISTOL, Va. — The furniture once utilized at the former Bristol Mall will soon find new life. Hard Rock International has donated various items from the former mall building that is set to transform into the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol site, officials said in a news release on Friday. Items such as flowerpots, former kiosks and more have been given to the Habitat for Humanity's ReStore in Kingsport.
BRISTOL, VA
Mary Ann Wilder

Mary Ann Wilder

NICKELSVILLE, VA - Mary Ann Wilder, 66, of Nickelsville, VA, gained her Heavenly reward on June 29th, 2022, at her residence with her family after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born August 12, 1955, to the late Robert & Cora Finch in Scott County, VA. She has been a faithful member of GCUPC since 1973 and served as a Sunday school teacher for many of those years. She was well known in the community for feeding those in need. Her greatest joys in life were serving God her family and, cooking for others, and canning. She retired from Three Creek Apparel as a seamstress and then became a private sitter in-home healthcare. Her hobbies were cooking, canning, and sewing.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Bobby Joe Carroll

Bobby Joe Carroll

KINGSPORT - Bobby Carroll, 86, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Our Dad - Dad was always a very friendly person, had a hand wave for everyone he passed by and would like to share a story of old. He loved fast cars (Mustangs) and taking a cruise on his Harley. He always had time to help out a friend or family member. Dad attended Rock Springs United Methodist Church and enjoyed helping them with fish fries. He was a Master Carpenter by trade, along with his brother, Howard, and father, Richard. I'm sure when dad goes through the golden gates of Heaven, he will have his stick rule in his back pocket.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport lines streets for annual Independence Day Parade

KINGSPORT — Thousands of people gathered on East Center Street and Fort Henry Drive Saturday morning for the annual Independence Day Parade. People cheered as floats, bands and flags marched on the streets of Kingsport. The Mack Riddle Independence Day Parade was organized by the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough man killed in motorcycle, truck collision

JOHNSON CITY — A Jonesborough man was killed Friday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a FedEx truck. According to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department, Randy J. Tucker, 47, 151 Clarks Creek Road, Jonesborough, was killed in the crash that took place about 2:57 p.m. in the 3000 block of Cherokee Road.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Be a tourist in your own hometown

Enjoy local history, events, food and music by being a tourist in your own hometown. Learn about the local history of Kingsport by exploring the city. There are many wonderful places to visit in Kingsport. One of my family's favorites is the Kingsport Carousel for a one-of-a-kind experience, which is a beautifully restored 1956 carousel located inside a temperature-controlled roundhouse.
KINGSPORT, TN

