Milwaukee County, WI

Family, friends gather to grieve 21-year-old man who died in police custody

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
Family and friends gathered Tuesday to grieve a 21-year-old man who died in police custody Sunday at the Milwaukee County Jail.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says Brieon Green died by an apparent suicide.

Submitted by family
Brieon Green, 21, died in police custody.

Deputies arrested Green around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Bradford Beach on misdemeanor charges of Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon – a handgun, and three counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

Authorities brought Green to the jail just before 6 p.m. He passed a medical and other screenings and was placed in a holding cell at 6:18 p.m., the sheriff's office said. Deputies checked on him in about 30-minute intervals.

At 7:21 p.m., deputies discovered his suicide attempt. They called medical personnel but the man was pronounced dead at 7:51 p.m., the office said.

Green's family is asking for more transparency.

"Brieon was fun loving young man," Green's aunt Lekecia Smith said. "He loved to spend time with his family. He was his mother's only son. And he has nine sisters and he was an uncle to his nieces nephews…They were confused. There were a lot of unanswered questions."

The family says they are working to get a second autopsy.

Comments / 6

Susie Moore
3d ago

what did the family say he was loving and kind and the police arrested him for what?? I'm confused somebody please make it make sense 😕

Reply
5
Sapphire relaxed hair
3d ago

I'm so sorry no matter what the person did he lost his life I pray in the name of Jesus that the family will get some comfort and peace in their time of bereavement

Reply
4
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

