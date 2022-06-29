Family, friends gather to grieve 21-year-old man who died in police custody

Family and friends gathered Tuesday to grieve a 21-year-old man who died in police custody Sunday at the Milwaukee County Jail.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says Brieon Green died by an apparent suicide.

Submitted by family Brieon Green, 21, died in police custody.

Deputies arrested Green around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Bradford Beach on misdemeanor charges of Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon – a handgun, and three counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

Authorities brought Green to the jail just before 6 p.m. He passed a medical and other screenings and was placed in a holding cell at 6:18 p.m., the sheriff's office said. Deputies checked on him in about 30-minute intervals.

At 7:21 p.m., deputies discovered his suicide attempt. They called medical personnel but the man was pronounced dead at 7:51 p.m., the office said.

Green's family is asking for more transparency.

"Brieon was fun loving young man," Green's aunt Lekecia Smith said. "He loved to spend time with his family. He was his mother's only son. And he has nine sisters and he was an uncle to his nieces nephews…They were confused. There were a lot of unanswered questions."

The family says they are working to get a second autopsy.

