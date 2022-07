BRISTOL, TN - Randall (Randy) Gene Johnson Sr., age 80 of Bristol, TN passed away at his home on June 26, 2022. Randy was born October 6, 1941 in Sullivan County to Arlie and Pearl Johnson. Randy was a Veteran of the US Marines 1959 until 1964 with 11 months served in Vietnam. Randy was a graduate of Holston Valley High School and enjoyed many different activities. He was a Mason and a member of the Shriners for many years and enjoyed his role as “Raggy Randy the Clown”. Later in life Randy spent many days during the summer fishing at Observation Knob Campground. He started his days with breakfast at the Waffle House with his friends.

