Winfield, WV

Smolder settling in as newest leader of Winfield Generals

By STAFF REPORT
wchstv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINFIELD, W.Va. — It's a new era for Winfield football,...

wchstv.com

Comments / 1

WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Sober Living Homes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- It’s an approach to addiction recovery that has drawn mixed emotions for years, but a WSAZ investigation found it is also an industry that operates with little to no oversight. Take, for instance, a recovery home in East Pea Ridge near Huntington. It may look...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Procession, public viewing announced for Hershel 'Woody' Williams

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Funeral services and public viewing times have been announced for West Virginia war hero Hershel “Woody” Williams. West Virginians are invited to honor and celebrate the life of Williams during a procession, public viewing and memorial service, a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office said. Live coverage of the procession and memorial services will be streamed in this story and on wchstv.com.
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Authorities respond to boating incident on Ohio River

WASHINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and U.S. Coast Guard are investigating an accident on the Ohio River with one person reportedly unaccounted for. The initial report around 1:30 p.m. was that two pleasure craft had been struck by a barge, said Wood County Sheriff...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Boat capsized; body recovered

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A boat capsized in the Ohio River near Newberry Island. Officials say that multiple people were saved. One person, however, was not. Their body has since been recovered, according to officials. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 1. A commercial boat had collided with...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta begins; festival goes through Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After months of anticipation and build-up from city leaders, the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta began Thursday. The five-day festival will feature multiple events and music performances. The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta has not taken place since 2009. Officials and public figures have pushed the event since the announcement...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One dead after Ohio River boat crash in Washington, WV

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Wood County 911 says one person died in a two-boat crash on the Ohio River in Washington, West Virginia. Responders included Washington Bottom Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Blennerhassett VFD, Vienna VFD, plus the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WV DNR). Wood County 911 […]
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

21-year-old from Huntington reported missing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 21-year-old from Huntington has been reported missing, according to the Huntington Police Department. Police say Jeremiah Beltz was last seen Wednesday, June 29, in the 100 block of 8th Avenue near the railroad tracks. He was wearing a white shirt with black sleeves and black...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTAP

Wood County implements new dog tag law

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Effective today Wood County has introduced a new law that requires all dogs to be given dog tags. You can find the dog tags at the Humane Society of Parkersburg or at the Wood County courthouse. 90 days from Jul 1 all dogs will be required...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Meadow River is a sleeper for anglers

The Meadow River currently is being touted among tourists as a feisty little stream that offers a medley of opportunities for both anglers and kayakers. The Meadow’s shaded summer pools keep fishermen coming back year after year, and its lower reaches attract a growing number of kayakers in spring when the stream kicks up its whitewater heels.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Athens Co. Tractor crash

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers say a man died in Athens County when the tractor he was driving overturned.   According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 8:20 p.m., Thursday, Harry G. Reeves, 74, of Albany, was driving a 1964 Massy Ferguson tractor westbound on S.R. 681, when he traveled off the […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Pay raise for all W.Va. state workers takes effect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A five percent pay increase for all W.Va. state employees took effect on Friday, July 1, 2022. The increase was passed by lawmakers earlier in the year in the 2022 session. In an interview with WVVA News on Friday, Raleigh County Republican Del. Brandon Steele credited...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

