Smolder settling in as newest leader of Winfield Generals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — From Route 60 in Cabell County to Interstate 64 in Charleston, many people lined up along roadways to pay their respects to Hershel 'Woody' Williams. With a motorcade fit for an American hero, Williams' body was brought to Charleston Saturday to lie in state at...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Since 1975, Jack Bedeck has been building his treasured possession in his driveway, a boat with a curious name. The name of the sternwheel is E.L. Thumper and the name came from a bumpy ride. "It used to shake all the time so we called...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS/CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDBJ) - A West Virginia man was arrested Thursday for making terroristic threats against the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs and the Edgewood Summit Retirement Home in Charleston West Virginia, according to West Virginia State Police. Police say 62-year-old Joseph Toler, of Danville, West Virginia,...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II is lying in state in the West Virginia State Capitol Rotunda. Williams’ flag-draped casket was brought to Charleston in a white hearse with a Marine after a 90-minute procession Saturday morning through the Capitol’s portico. You can watch the coverage […]
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Boone County man has been charged with making terrorist threats after he allegedly told 911 dispatchers there were bombs at The Greenbrier resort and a Charleston retirement home. Joseph Toler, 62, of Danville is charged with three counts of terroristic threats and three...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- It’s an approach to addiction recovery that has drawn mixed emotions for years, but a WSAZ investigation found it is also an industry that operates with little to no oversight. Take, for instance, a recovery home in East Pea Ridge near Huntington. It may look...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — When walking through the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta you will come across local vendors selling food, shirts and all things West Virginia. Among those local vendors is Maw's Country Fixins. "You just don't get up in the morning and walk in here. I mean, there is...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Funeral services and public viewing times have been announced for West Virginia war hero Hershel “Woody” Williams. West Virginians are invited to honor and celebrate the life of Williams during a procession, public viewing and memorial service, a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office said. Live coverage of the procession and memorial services will be streamed in this story and on wchstv.com.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Luke Jordan's influence to join the United States Air Force started with summer morning breakfasts with his paw-paw and Woody. "I would always want to sit next to Woody because he would tell me all these crazy stories," Jordan said. Those stories caught Jordan's interest,...
WASHINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and U.S. Coast Guard are investigating an accident on the Ohio River with one person reportedly unaccounted for. The initial report around 1:30 p.m. was that two pleasure craft had been struck by a barge, said Wood County Sheriff...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A boat capsized in the Ohio River near Newberry Island. Officials say that multiple people were saved. One person, however, was not. Their body has since been recovered, according to officials. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 1. A commercial boat had collided with...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After months of anticipation and build-up from city leaders, the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta began Thursday. The five-day festival will feature multiple events and music performances. The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta has not taken place since 2009. Officials and public figures have pushed the event since the announcement...
WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Wood County 911 says one person died in a two-boat crash on the Ohio River in Washington, West Virginia. Responders included Washington Bottom Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Blennerhassett VFD, Vienna VFD, plus the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WV DNR). Wood County 911 […]
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 21-year-old from Huntington has been reported missing, according to the Huntington Police Department. Police say Jeremiah Beltz was last seen Wednesday, June 29, in the 100 block of 8th Avenue near the railroad tracks. He was wearing a white shirt with black sleeves and black...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Summers County 911 center received a call from an unknown male subject who reported that bombs had been placed at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, WV, and at the Edgewood Summit Retirement Home in Charleston, WV. The […]
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Effective today Wood County has introduced a new law that requires all dogs to be given dog tags. You can find the dog tags at the Humane Society of Parkersburg or at the Wood County courthouse. 90 days from Jul 1 all dogs will be required...
The Meadow River currently is being touted among tourists as a feisty little stream that offers a medley of opportunities for both anglers and kayakers. The Meadow’s shaded summer pools keep fishermen coming back year after year, and its lower reaches attract a growing number of kayakers in spring when the stream kicks up its whitewater heels.
RIPLEY, W.Va. — For the last 60 years, the Mountain State Art & Craft Fair has been held in Jackson County. Vendors will be at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center in Ripley showcasing their work Friday through Sunday. The fair, known as “The Granddaddy” of fairs, dates back to...
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers say a man died in Athens County when the tractor he was driving overturned. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 8:20 p.m., Thursday, Harry G. Reeves, 74, of Albany, was driving a 1964 Massy Ferguson tractor westbound on S.R. 681, when he traveled off the […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A five percent pay increase for all W.Va. state employees took effect on Friday, July 1, 2022. The increase was passed by lawmakers earlier in the year in the 2022 session. In an interview with WVVA News on Friday, Raleigh County Republican Del. Brandon Steele credited...
Comments / 1