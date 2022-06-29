ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth school board swears in Wallace Bridges as new District 4 trustee

By David Silva Ramirez
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

The Fort Worth school board swore in community liaison Wallace Bridges as its newest trustee during Tuesday’s board meeting .

Bridges replaces Daphne Brookins to represent District 4. Brookins’ death in November left the board without its complete nine-member body.

Bridges, a grassroots community leader who launched the first Parent-Teacher Association at Van Zandt-Guinn Elementary School, was surrounded by family and friends as Democratic State Rep. Ramon Romero Jr. swore him in.

District 4 represents parts of southeast Fort Worth and includes O.D. Wyatt High School. The seat term expires in 2025.

Wallace defeated child psychiatrist Brian J. Dixon by a 41-point margin during a runoff election earlier in the month.

Bridges has spent the last 29 years in Fort Worth and is known for community-based youth mentoring programs.

He currently serves as an outreach program coordinator for a community nonprofit organization, as the president of the Historic Southside Neighborhood Association and as the neighborhood representative for the Fort Worth Community Action Partnership, according to a district press release.

“Mr. Bridges’ dedication and work has been recognized by many community leaders and organizations,” the release said. “He is a powerful mentor and change agent whose main concern is inspiring and empowering every young person to take charge of their own future and rise above the expectations of their circumstances.”

Bridges said his top district priorities are to improve reading and math scores, build strong school communities and ensure schools receive the support they deserve.

In May, the board also welcomed podiatrist Camille Rodriguez as a new trustee to represent District 1.

