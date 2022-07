ROCHELLE — Mark Papke’s mantra as a shop teacher at Rochelle Middle School when speaking to students was “plan your work, work your plan.”. Papke retired earlier this year after 30 years at RMS. The reason he got into teaching was because he enjoys helping others and showing them how a process goes. He likes seeing students’ eyes light up when they learn something. He wanted to teach kids to present the best possible project when they take it home finished for their moms and dads.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO