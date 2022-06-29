Renewed call for immigration reform after San Antonio semitruck migrant deaths

Four survivors of the deadly smuggling attempt that killed 53 migrants in San Antonio remain hospitalized, with two of them in critical condition. A former Homeland Security investigator said the survivors will need to recover to help with the investigation. When deaths are involved in human smuggling investigations, surviving migrants...
SAN ANTONIO – Nineteen of the 53 victims who died after the discovery of a tractor-trailer with dozens of migrants on the Southwest Side have been conclusively identified, according to Bexar County officials. The county says those identified victims from the trailer on Quintana Road range from 13 to...
SAN ANTONIO – Six of the 53 people who died after being left in an abandoned tractor-trailer on the Southwest Side have been “conclusively” identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. The incident, which could be the deadliest migrant smuggling incident on U.S. soil, happened...
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities responded to a scene where migrants were reported jumping in and out of an 18-wheeler on the southwest side Friday afternoon. The 18-wheeler was parked along the 2500 block of South General McMullen Drive where Bexar County Sheriff's Office vehicles, ambulances and a fire truck were seen around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
The suspected driver of a tractor-trailer packed with dozens of migrants who died this week was unaware that the trailer's air conditioning had failed, according to court documents. More than 50 people died after being trapped in the sweltering trailer that was discovered Monday in San Antonio. Christian Martinez, one...
“I’d like to see someone from Washington come down, get boots on the ground, come talk with us.” Bexar County, TX Sheriff Javier Salazar talks about his pleas for more help from the federal government to deal with human smuggling and a huge influx of people crossing the border.July 1, 2022.
SAN ANTONIO – What initially appeared as a possible smuggling incident on the Southwest Side resulted in a misunderstanding after deputies were called to investigate an 18-wheeler and multiple people jumping out of it. A deputy constable was flagged down around 4:30 p.m. Friday by a concerned citizen in...
The owner of a Valley trucking company said the truck used in the failed smuggling attempt that killed 53 migrants near San Antonio should have been caught at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. The truck used in the incident was reportedly cloned from Betancourt Trucking and Harvesting - a trucking...
SAN ANTONIO – The parents of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed on San Antonio’s West Side this week are seeking justice and hoping police will find the person responsible. Manuel Ramos died at the hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot and left for dead the...
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Guatemalan teenager gave the priest her name: Serenidad. They met on Tuesday morning at a children’s hospital in San Antonio, where the priest, Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, had arrived to comfort one of the youngest survivors of the deadliest migrant-trafficking tragedy in modern American history.
Two men could face the death penalty as part of a federal investigation into the deaths of 53 migrants who perished after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer in the sweltering San Antonio heat this week, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in the San Antonio area are interviewing 14 asylum seekers found near an 18-wheeler Friday afternoon. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said “it appears no individuals have suffered any major injuries.”. Authorities said 12 of the refugees are Cuban nationals and two...
A sweltering tractor-trailer was found near Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio this week. Four men have been charged with human smuggling in the deaths of 53 migrants who were inside. (Nick Wagner for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up...
SAN ANTONIO — The alleged driver of the tractor-trailer involved in the deadliest human smuggling incident in U.S. history made his first court appearance in federal court in San Antonio. He and another U.S. citizen could face the death penalty for their role in the deaths of 53 people.
DEL RIO, Texas – A federal jury in Del Rio found three San Antonio residents guilty of human smuggling. According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, Roberto Galeas-Mejia, 45, from Honduras, who resided in San Antonio; Eva Maria Galeas, aka Eva Huerta-Galeas, 42, of San Antonio; and Lisa Maria Ortega, 24, of San Antonio, ran a human smuggling operation and laundered money from it.
SAN ANTONIO – Lily Marlene Hernandez has been calling every government agency and consulate office she can think of and local hospitals to find her brother, 20-year-old Pablo Hernandez. Lily Hernandez said she knows her brother was in Falfurrias when he called them last Wednesday. He had left Reynosa,...
(Seguin) – Local officers quickly jumped into action to protect a local campus although it was later revealed that the reported incident was not only occurring at a different location but in another part of the county. In a written release to its parents at Ball Early Childhood Center,...
HOUSTON — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is ordering more truck checkpoints across the state of Texas to prevent more deaths like what we saw in San Antonio earlier this week, when 53 people who were being transported in a big rig died. But we're learning the semi-truck actually made it through two checkpoints undetected.
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot by her husband in a domestic violence situation, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened on Thursday morning at a home on the city's east side. Police said the husband and wife were fighting...
Comments / 1