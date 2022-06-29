ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tractor-trailer carrying migrants in San Antonio may have been 'cloned'

KENS 5
 2 days ago

The tractor-trailer carrying the migrants in San Antonio may have been cloned. KHOU 11 Investigates talked to the owner of a South Texas trucking company who claimed someone stole his federal and state identification numbers and put them on the truck found outside of San Antonio.

www.kens5.com

Click2Houston.com

A “cloned” 18-wheeler made it easy for smugglers to pass through the border, say state officials vowing to crack down

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The right paint job and a copied federal ID number on the door. That’s all it took for smugglers to commit identity theft of a tractor-trailer, passing it off as a hauler from a legitimate trucking company as it crossed the Texas-Mexico border — leading to the deaths of 53 migrants in San Antonio this week in what federal officials say is the most deadly migrant smuggling case in U.S. history.
KENS 5

Suspected driver of 18-wheeler at center of San Antonio migrant tragedy makes first court appearance

SAN ANTONIO — The suspected driver of a truck that carried dozens of migrants into south-central Texas this week remains in federal custody following his arrest. Homero Zamorano, Jr. stood before a judge Thursday at the U.S. Courthouse in the Western District of Texas. Zamorano was identified as the man photographed at a U.S. Customs checkpoint in a red 18-wheeler where more than 60 migrants were being ferried.
zachnews.net

San Antonio, TX: San Antonio Police Department arrested a man last Wednesday evening for the murder of News 4 San Antonio and Fox 29 Account Executive Christopher Olivarez in September 2021.

Source: San Antonio Police Department (Information) Pictures: San Antonio Police Department, WOAI-TV News 4 San Antonio and KABB-TV Fox 29 (Courtesy) San Antonio, Texas: The San Antonio Police Department have arrested a man during the evening on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 for the murder of News 4 San Antonio and Fox 29 Account Executive Christopher Olivarez in September 2021.
kgns.tv

Motorcyclist flown to San Antonio in critical condition

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department (LPD) reveals the identity of a man who was involved in an accident in north Laredo. On Wednesday, June 29, at about 4:30 in the afternoon at the intersection of Mines Road and Lowry Road, a motorcycle and a car got involved in an accident.
TexasHighways

Rinsing Wagons in the San Antonio River

Though small by Texas standards, the San Antonio River has played an outsized role in the state’s history. Sustaining at least 11,000 years of human habitation, its spring-fed waters have been used for everything from drinking to cooking, bathing, fishing, irrigating crops, baptizing infants, powering mills, brewing beer, boating, and—as seen in this photo taken near the Navarro Street Bridge in downtown San Antonio—washing buggies. The river starts in San Antonio, charged by the San Pedro and San Antonio springs, and runs 240 miles to its confluence with the Guadalupe River near Tivoli, about 10 miles from the coast. In 1690, a Spanish expedition encountered the Payaya people living along the river. The tribe called its home Yanaguana, or “land of spirit waters.” Within 30 years, the Spanish had established San Antonio de Valero Mission, the genesis of San Antonio as we know it today.
KENS 5

South Texas mourns after dozens found dead in a trailer in San Antonio

Delilah Hernandez, left, and her mother Marissa Hernandez lay flowers near the scene, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in San Antonio, where officials say dozens of people have been found dead and multiple others were taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses after a semitrailer containing suspected migrants was found. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
wdayradionow.com

Arrests made after nearly 50 migrants found dead in 18 wheeler near San Antonio

(San Antonio, TX) -- Three people are in custody after 46 migrants were found dead inside an 18-wheeler in San Antonio, Texas. Another 16 migrants were found alive in the trailer and taken to the hospital in unknown conditions. Police say temperatures were hovering around 100 outside Monday, but that means it could have been as high as 120-degrees inside the truck.
mySanAntonio.com

UTSA sends 'All clear' alert after possibly armed suspects caught

UTSA sends alert for 'possibly armed' person being sought by SAPD (vmargineanu/Getty Images/iStockphoto) A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department says officers responded to a call for a suspicious person with a gun on the 15000 block of La Cantera Parkway. Multiple suspects were detained by law enforcement and there were no physical injuries reported, according to SAPD.
kurv.com

Police Arrest Two Suspects in Incident on University of Texas Campus

San Antonio Police say they’ve arrested two suspects in connection with an incident involving firearms about midday Wednesday on the University of Texas campus. Police say they answered a call about a suspicious person with a firearm on La Cantera Parkway north of campus. An alert was issued for...
