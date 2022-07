BRYAN, Texas — Temperatures are heating up and everyone’s wanting to hit the lake for the Fourth of July, but here’s some safety tips to keep in mind before you do. “We’ll go through the water safety act and we’re looking for the life jacket, top four square, the fire extinguisher, the lanyard, the boater registration,” said David Thorne, Game Warden, Texas Parks, and Wildlife. “All those things to make sure everybody is safe.”

BRYAN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO