ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This 3D printer mod on Kickstarter can automatically swap your filament mid-print

By Hope Corrigan
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

That's going to save tonnes of time and filament on multicoloured prints.

Rarely has a hobby been quite so fickle as 3D printing. Choosing the right machine at the right price point is hard enough, but then even printing itself can be a treacherous task. Things get stuck, or peel up if the temperature changes. Plus there's loading and unloading the filament and dealing with clogged nozzles. 3D printing can be a bit of a challenge that's really ready to test your patience, and that's before you go into multi-coloured prints.

Once you're confident enough with your printing technique you're going to want to print some cool things to make it worth it. Probably something that's more than one colour, but that adds heaps of complexity and time. Changing a colour mid-print usually requires the printer to complete a purge block to make the smooth colour transition. These take ages and waste heaps of 3D filament, especially if there's a big difference between the colours.

When prints already take hours, or even days to complete, adding purge blocks here and there to transition colours can easily double that time. That's why this Kickstarter (opens in new tab) promising a swappable nozzle attachment for your 3D printer looks like it could be a life saver.

The Swapper3D is an attachable mod that adds an automatic nozzle swapping to your existing FDM 3D printer. It's being developed by BigBrain3D (opens in new tab) which has previously had successful Kickstarter campaigns around colour 3D printing software.

Cooling off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vs1ix_0gPADNT400

Best AIO cooler for CPUs (opens in new tab): All-in-one, and one for all... components.

Best CPU air coolers (opens in new tab): CPU fans that don't go brrr.

The unit can hold up to 25 nozzles ready to be quick swapped in during the printing process. They sit on a rotating disk and because each nozzle only has one colour of filament in it, eliminates the need for printing out useless and wasteful purge blocks. They can also hold different materials or sizes for more variations.

The project is still currently being backed, so if you want in on the early bird deals you can pre purchase a Swapper3D for $399 CAD (around $310 USD). That actually costs more than my 3D printer did so I'm unlikely the target market for this device. However, for anyone doing a decent amount of colour swapping printing it could save a lot of time, money, and waste.

If you're looking for some cool printing projects, the CAD files for a Steam Deck (opens in new tab) shell are available. Or maybe you can donate your printing skills for good and get adaptable accessible controllers to people in need (opens in new tab).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfJ0i_0gPADNT400

Hope’s been writing about games for about a decade, starting out way back when on the Australian Nintendo fan site Vooks.net. Since then, she’s talked far too much about games and tech for publications such as Techlife, Byteside, IGN, and GameSpot. Of course there’s also here at PC Gamer, where she gets to indulge her inner hardware nerd with news and reviews. You can usually find Hope fawning over some art, tech, or likely a wonderful combination of them both and where relevant she’ll share them with you here. When she’s not writing about the amazing creations of others, she’s working on what she hopes will one day be her own. You can find her fictional chill out ambient far future sci-fi radio show/album/listening experience podcast at BlockbusterStation.buzzsprout.com. No, sadly she’s not kidding.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

The best Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals

The Prime Days are July 12 and 13 this year, and the monitor and TV deals are going to start coming thick and fast. Jump straight to the deals you want... Amazon Prime Day gaming monitors are likely to be abundant this year. Prime Day 2022 has the potential to be one of the best sales seasons we've seen from a PC gaming perspective for a while. Because it's not just going to be Amazon making with the discounted goodness; this is possibly the last chance for retailers to shift stock ahead of the next generation of PC hardware lands, and Prime Day drops just ahead of the back to school period, too.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Check out these Hackaday Reuse, Recycle, Revamp finalist projects

A tiny coding PC, plenty of 3D printing ideas, and even a plastic scanner. The 2022 Hackaday Prize challenge (opens in new tab) is underway which means there are plenty of wonderful innovations to check out, made by the clever and creative contestants. This year the Hackaday Prize has been aptly focussed on helping the planet and the second challenge in this year's series is all about reusing material that would otherwise go to landfill.
ENVIRONMENT
PC Gamer

Photographer uses DALL-E 2 AI to automatically edit images better than Photoshop

AI has busted into the art scene in a big way recently. Companies like Nvidia have been working on AI tools to make art out of basic squiggles (opens in new tab) while robot AI artists do unique and interesting paintings. (opens in new tab) Lately, the internet has been abuzz with images created by the DALL-E 2 art bot that can create images from just a few words, likewise the more lightweight DALL-E mini homage. They are often a good mix of impressive and utterly cursed, much like these AI-generated Duke Nukems (opens in new tab).
PHOTOGRAPHY
PC Gamer

Gaming laptops could learn a lot from this adorable open source mini laptop

It's modular, recyclable, open source, ortholinear, moddable, 3D printable, and more. Forget what you know about gaming laptops and instead take a look at this mini laptop from German designer MNT. This is the Pocket Reform, and it throws out the rulebook for laptop design and forges a new path; it's moddable, open source, recyclable, eco-friendly, and entirely adorable.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#3d Software#3d Printer#3d Cad#Swapper3d
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
Tom's Hardware

Score an RTX 3080-Powered Alienware PC for Just $1699

It seems like just yesterday that RTX 3080-powered desktops were going for well over $2000, but with GPU prices dropping, you can now get a fully decked-out gaming PC for a lot less. Today, as part of its July 4th sales, Dell is offering a Aurora R10 with RTX 3080 graphics, a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for just $1,699 (opens in new tab).
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
PC Gamer

The XIII remake is getting a remake

More than a year after the last update, Microids is trying again with a whole new developer. The cel-shaded shooter XIII (opens in new tab) wasn't a hit when it was released in 2003, but it did manage to amass something of a cult following (and it was very good, a position I will stand by unto my death) and so there was some low-key but legitimate excitement when Microids announced in 2019 that it was getting a remake. Then the remake arrived, and it was, to use the professional term, staggeringly craptastic. It was such a mess that Microids and developer PlayMagic issued an official apology (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

What to do with the Broken Relic in Cuphead

It's hard to know what to do with the Cuphead Broken Relic. It doesn't give you any info in the description, and the only clue you get is from that weird detective ghost, who hints that it's linked with the climbing competition near the mountain and the graveyard. If you manage to solve the mystery, you'll unlock a secret boss and an extra-challenging game mode.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Owner of itch.io accuses newly launched alternative w3itch.io of theft

As well as copying another site's UI, w3itch.io is apparently selling games without their creators' consent. Here's another contender for Web3 is going just great (opens in new tab), the satirical website that documents each new disaster related to the ongoing blockchain-based reinvention of the internet. In its own words (opens in new tab), w3itch.io is an "open marketplace for independent game creators" where anyone can sell games and set their own prices. Sounds a lot like itch.io, a popular website that already exists, except for one key difference: w3itch.io plans to incorporate NFTs, cryptocurrency payments, and other web3 technology.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

It's happening: You can grab an RTX 3070 for just $550 right now

Gigabyte Gaming OC GeForce RTX 3070 | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,815MHz Core Clock | $599.99 $549.99 at Newegg (save $50) (opens in new tab) Not only is this an RTX 3070 at something close to its MSRP, but it's also an overclocked model sporting a triple fan design. The overclock may be slight, but it'll help push that frame rate to the max, even when you've got every setting turned up as high as it'll go at 1440p and 4K. It's a big old card, so make sure you've got space in your case, and have the power to drive it—650W is the recommended minimum. Use the code VGAGBET246 to save that $50.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

What's the longest you've had to wait for a sequel?

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - Which horror movie would make a great videogame?. While some series pop out a new entry with clockwork regularity every 12 months, others keep us hanging on. Poor old Psychonauts-likers had to wait 16 years for Psychonauts 2. Return to Monkey Island is due out later in 2022, 13 years after Tales of Monkey Island—though technically it's continuing on from the ending of Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge, which would put the gap closer to 26 years. Wasteland 2 has it equalled without need for a technicality, coming out a full 26 years and eight months after Wasteland. That's a long time between drinks in the irradiated desert.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy