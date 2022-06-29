ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Update: Thousands lost power in Fresno, Madera County on Tuesday night. Here’s the latest

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Power was being restored Tuesday evening in northwest Fresno.

More than 2,500 PG&E customers were without power Tuesday evening.

The outage was reported in northwest Fresno, from North Marks and West Bullard avenues to Madera County. It first was reported at 7:38 p.m.

PG&E crews had estimated power would be restored by 10:30 p.m., but power was quickly being restored.

About 584 remain without power. Initially, 3,150 were without power with 64 in Madera County.

The cause of the outage was underground equipment failure on Herndon, just east of Marks, PG&E spokesman JD Guidi said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwZ2a_0gPACiqQ00
PG&E outage map in northwest Fresno and Madera County on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. PG&E

This story will be updated.

