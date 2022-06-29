ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is extended

By Anna Padilla
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance has been extended for those affected by wildfires in New Mexico. New Mexico Legal Aid says the deadline has been moved forward a month to Aug. 4.

They are also providing assistance to those who need help. Disaster unemployment and SNAP benefits are also available. New Mexico Legal Aid is encouraging New Mexicans to apply for those even though the deadlines have already expired.

