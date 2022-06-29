Catholic Charities: Free resources for expecting moms

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sister Norma Pimentel reminds expectant mothers that resources are available and they are not alone, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Sister Norma Pimentel, director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, said the charity is setting out to help expecting mothers

“We will provide the services we have always provided because we have responded to the needs of everyone that we can assist and help and that includes women who are pregnant women who need support,” Pimentel said.

She said resources are free and aside from help, women can also access counseling.

“We always had counseling services for women who are pregnant, and they feel they need that support,” Pimentel said. “[There are] things that they may need, whether that’s car seats or any item that will help them make sure that they are OK.”

In Texas, reproductive care for women will soon be limited but Pimentel said Catholic Charities will continue providing care for women.

Catholic Charities is also providing services for expectant mothers struggling financially.

“If [a mother] needs to work, then we can help her find a job,” Pimentel said. “And if she needs certain resources [then] we are able to find those for her.”

She said she wants every woman and mother that walks through the door to feel embraced and welcomed.

For more information on resources, contact Catholic Charities at (956) 702-4088.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.