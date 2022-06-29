Richland County Council District 11 runoff race

West Columbia, SC 06/30/2022 - The City of West Columbia City Council continues to make property maintenance and cleanup a priority. The City recently identified a property that was severely littered with debris and garbage and was a public safety issue. The lot was not inside city limits and was not required to adhere to city ordinances. City staff worked with the owners to annex the property into the city, adding the benefit of city services such as police patrol for the lot. Through the City’s blight removal program, approved as a part of the City’s budget, the City worked with the owners to remove underbrush, debris, and trash from the property. This clearing allows for line of sight for police officers to enforce trespassing on the property.

