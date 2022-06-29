ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Richland County Council District 11 runoff race

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinner who wins this race will...

swlexledger.com

City of West Columbia City Council continues to make property maintenance and cleanup a priority

West Columbia, SC 06/30/2022 - The City of West Columbia City Council continues to make property maintenance and cleanup a priority. The City recently identified a property that was severely littered with debris and garbage and was a public safety issue. The lot was not inside city limits and was not required to adhere to city ordinances. City staff worked with the owners to annex the property into the city, adding the benefit of city services such as police patrol for the lot. Through the City’s blight removal program, approved as a part of the City’s budget, the City worked with the owners to remove underbrush, debris, and trash from the property. This clearing allows for line of sight for police officers to enforce trespassing on the property.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Gov. McMaster calls for investigation into Richland School District Two

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster has requested an investigation into Richland School District School Two in connection with misconduct allegations. Brian Lamkin, the state's Inspector General, will conduct a thorough investigation to review additional allegations of fraud, waste, abuse, mismanagement, misconduct, violations of state or federal law, or wrongdoing.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Elgin to hold town meeting on recent earthquakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The town of Elgin announced Thursday a townhall meeting after the recent earthquakes. The Midlands were rocked this week by a series of earthquakes that were focused in Kershaw County. Over the last year there have been over 30 reported earthquakes in the region. Thursday’s announcement...
ELGIN, SC
Richland County, SC
Elections
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Government
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling, office schedules for Independence Day

Monday, July 4 is Independence Day. Many buildings in the Midlands will be closed in observance of the holiday, and several local sanitation services will not be available. All state buildings and offices will be closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day. All state buildings will return to normal hours on Tuesday, July 5. This includes SC Department of Transportation buildings, SCDHEC buildings, State House and Capitol Complex buildings, University of South Carolina buildings and any other non-essential building run by the state.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

LIST: Fourth of July fireworks and celebrations around Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX News is wishing everyone a safe Fourth of July weekend. Here are some firework shows and celebrations in the Midlands:. Fireworks on Lake Murray at Dreher Island. Begins around 9:15 pm Saturday. 2022 Harper Street Bike Parade. Line up at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Elgin preparing to build a new Community Center

ELGIN, S.C. — The Town of Elgin is preparing to take a large portion of the empty Potter Park and turn it into a community center. The town has been working on transitioning the park for years and has been saving up the money. Now, the process can move forward, thanks to Kershaw County Council helping them hit their financial goal.
ELGIN, SC
WLTX.com

These roads, intersections prone to flooding during bad weather, City of Columbia says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is sharing a list of flood-prone intersections in an effort to give drivers a heads-up ahead of expected rain later in the day. In a statement released on Friday, the city urged drivers to be cautious while driving in general but suggested that there are several streets and intersections that are "prone to flooding" during heavy rains. In particular, the city said not to attempt driving through flooded roads and intersections or "turn around, don't drown."
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Second earthquake in 24 hours reported in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes have hit the midlands in the last 24 hours. Officials said the first earthquake happened 4.6 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m on July 1, 2022. According to officials, that earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
ELGIN, SC
coladaily.com

Richland County coroner identifies Gregg Street homicide victim

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a homicide victim who was discovered on 1400 Gregg Street Sunday around 9:30 a.m. According to Rutherford, the victim is identified as Orenthal Chestnut, 45, of Columbia, SC. This homicide is still being investigated and anyone with information related to this...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

McMaster signs bill for SC veterans to never pay state income tax on retirement pay

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) joined South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster for the ceremonial signing of (H.3247) Workforce Enhancement and Military Recognition Act that officially became effective in May. The ceremonial bill signing on Wednesday at the Shaw Sumter Welcome Center...
WIS-TV

Mayesville city councilman arrested after threatening mayor

MAYESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A city councilman for the town of Mayesville has been arrested after threatening the city’s mayor. According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Councilman Terrance Reginald Wilson has been charged with threatening the life of a public official, and third-degree assault and battery. Wilson...
MAYESVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia board removes Lower Richland High School principal without explanation

COLUMBIA — The Richland County School District One board voted to remove the Lower Richland High School principal after a year marred by three shooting deaths of students, reassigning her to another position in the district without explaining why. District Superintendent Craig Witherspoon sent an email to parents after...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

LR5 approves pay raise for teachers and staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The School District Five of Lexington and Richland (LR5) approved a fiscal year 2022-2023 budget plan that includes a pay raise for teachers and staff. The new salary will go into effect on July 1 and is intended to combat teacher vacancies across the Midlands. “I...
LEXINGTON, SC
WLTX.com

Chester County accident kills 2 early Saturday morning

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say two people are dead after a vehicle ran off the road in Chester County on Saturday morning. According to Lance Corporal Nicolas Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 21 (Catawba River Road) and Riverview Circle. This is roughly halfway between Great Falls and Fort Lawn. Pye said only a single vehicle, a 2014 Lincoln sedan was involved in the crash.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies person found dead on Columbia sidewalk, rules death homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man found dead Sunday on a sidewalk in Columbia. According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim, who was found around 9:30 a.m. on Gregg Street, was 45-year-old Orenthal Chestnut of Columbia, South Carolina. The agency ruled Chestnut's death a homicide but did not provide a manner of death.
COLUMBIA, SC

