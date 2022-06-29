ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, CT

Four towns in Litchfield voted to regionalize at referendum

By Erin Edwards
Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITCHFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Four towns in Litchfield are now merging into one school district. On Tuesday Warren, Morris, Goshen, and Litchfield voted on a referendum to merge schools to create one region, Region 20. The unofficial results show that this referendum passed in each town. Before the referendum,...

