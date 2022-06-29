Four towns in Litchfield voted to regionalize at referendum
By Erin Edwards
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Four towns in Litchfield are now merging into one school district. On Tuesday Warren, Morris, Goshen, and Litchfield voted on a referendum to merge schools to create one region, Region 20. The unofficial results show that this referendum passed in each town. Before the referendum,...
LITCHFIELD — On a small table in Msgr. Robert Tucker’s Litchfield rectory is a book about Pope John Paul II and a book of Celtic prayers. On top of the heap is a book of Irish humor and a wooden block that reads, “Act old later.”. Tucker,...
A former FBI agent and CT whistle-blower says a public library won't allow him to speak about his book and experiences at the center of a criminal-justice scandal
MIDDLETOWN — The public will have a chance to hear a report from the Return to the Riverbend Steering Committee Saturday. The long-awaited master plan for redevelopment of the city’s portion of the Connecticut Riverfront will be unveiled during a 10 a.m. presentation at City Hall Council Chambers, 245 deKoven Drive.
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – The intersection of Queen Street and Spring Street in Southington is closed for a water main break. Police said the Southington Water Department is responding. Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the road reopens.
Amazon could be coming to Waterbury and Naugatuck. Officials say it would bring in up to 1,000 permanent jobs. It’s still in the early stages, and on Wednesday night, residents got a chance to get a look at the proposal, give feedback and ask questions. At Wednesday’s public information...
A huge crowd gathered at Westport's Compo Beach Thursday night to kick off the holiday weekend. The town's annual fireworks display was put on pause the last two years because of the pandemic. The gorgeous weather had people making it a daylong celebration, enjoying the beach and catching up with...
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New York Lunch in Woonsocket, Rhode. Island offers a sandwich exploding with flavor, fittingly named the "Dynamite." Don't knock it 'till you try it! In Connecticut, Ted's Restaurant in Meriden and Louis' Lunch in New Haven have crowds swarming daily to try their legendary steamed burgers.
2022-07-01@11:19am–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters on scene of a gas line struck by workers on Fox Street.
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned car closed down a lane on I-91 southbound Friday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred between Exits 14 and 13 just after 8 a.m. Officials said this was a multi-car crash with a rollover, and those involved reported minor injuries. The Department of Transportation […]
BERLIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier today, the Berlin Police Department began an investigation into an untimely death on Deming Road. Officers were unable to identify the cause of death or the circumstances leading up to the victims death, according to police. The victim is being sent to the State Medical...
(WFSB) - It’s the start to a new month and a long holiday weekend all in one. Summertime fun is heating up and there are lots of things to do in our state to celebrate. Children 18 & under (and one accompanying adult) Must be CT residents. Check with...
MONROE, CT — First Selectman Ken Kellogg spoke at the Monroe Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner meeting at Jennie’s Pizzeria Thursday night, providing an update on Monroe’s economy, including the status of the Panera Bread Café being built in Towne Line Plaza on Monroe Turnpike.
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - East Haven Police located the burial site of a 1975 homicide victim after previously exhuming the wrong body earlier this month. Officials with East Haven Police say the burial site of the unidentified victim was at the State Street Cemetery on 2125 State Street in Hamden.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has approved a $9 million settlement between the state and the brother of a man who was abused numerous times at the state’s maximum-security psychiatric hospital, lawyers in the case announced Thursday. The abuse scandal involving patient William Shehadi at Whiting...
Connecticut officials are expressing their outrage after a state representative downplayed racism against Asian Americans during a General Assembly committee meeting. Democratic Rep. Michael Winkler made his comments during a Planning and Development Committee meeting Monday. In an exchange with Greenwich Housing Authority board chairman Sam Romeo about why Greenwich...
A firetruck responding to a call in Hartford struck a car Friday morning, officials said. Crews said they responded to the area of Laurel and Park Streets at around 10 a.m. A fire engine on the way to a call reportedly struck a car, causing minor damage. The driver was evaluated by emergency personnel at the scene and didn't end up going to the hospital.
