ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Fourth Of July festivities return to Blue Wahoos Stadium

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fourth of July festivities will return to Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2022! The Wahoos will end their 6-game home stand with Montgomery Sunday night, the Stadium will open...

www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

Monster Jam is coming to Pensacola, FL!

Coming to Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, FL in August 2022: Monster Jam®!!. Monster Jam® is an action-packed motorsport with world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, these 12,000-pound monster trucks, including the legendary Grave Digger®, Max-D™, Megalodon® and more push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions. The Series Champion receives an automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion. This is full-throttle family fun. The Official Monster Truck Series™ only at Monster Jam®.
PENSACOLA, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT FRIDAY 7-1-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. PIER WILL CLOSE EARLY ON MONDAY , JULY 4 AT 7 PM FOR FIREWORKS SHOW AT 9 PM.
NAVARRE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Florida Government
WKRG

The Grand Bay Watermelon Festival headlines this 4th of July Weekend’s 5 Things To Do, brought to you by Mountain Dew

First up we have the 48th annual Grand Bay Watermelon Festival coming up this Sunday and Monday at the Odd Fellows Festival Park from 3-7pm on Sunday and 10am-6pm on Monday, all being capped off by Fireworks in celebration of the birth of our nation! There will be all types of entertainment for the entire family to enjoy as well, with food trucks and of course watermelon! So make sure you come on out to the Grand Bay Watermelon Festival!
GRAND BAY, AL
WKRG News 5

Where to watch the Blue Angels practice shows

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — One of the best things about summer is that it’s Blue Angels Air Show season. The Blue Angels will fly over Pensacola Beach on July 9 for the Red, White & Blues Pensacola Beach Air Show. But did you know you can catch them in the skies over Pensacola most […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourth Of July#Fireworks Show
getthecoast.com

$25 million home sells in Miramar Beach

The City of Destin is reminding beachgoers that if you are at the beach and dig a hole, please fill it before you leave. “We want to ensure folks do not experience injuries while walking the beach (especially at night),” said Catherine Card, Public Information Manager for the city. “Also, leaving holes poses a risk to nesting sea turtles, as well as hatchlings.”
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Bonnie, Colin, and a Disturbance in the Caribbean

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we begin the month of July, the tropics remain active as two tropical storms and one development in the Caribbean. Tropical Storm Bonnie made landfall late last night, and it is now moving over portions of Nicaragua and Costa Rica where heavy rainfall and gusty winds are impacting the area. Bonnie is expected to move into the Pacific where it will be renamed and is expected to strengthen again. This storm still has no threat to the Gulf Coast.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
getthecoast.com

Operation Dry Water intensifies in Okaloosa in anticipation of 4th of July Festivities

As the Fourth of July and other summer celebrations draw near, Operation Dry Water is once again doubling-down its efforts to curb dangerous boating behavior and accidents. Established by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, in conjunction with the United States Coast Guard, Operation Dry Water is a nationwide, year-round campaign committed to raising awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

New TikTok trend leaves a bad impression on Gulf Coast beaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new TikTok trend is threatening wildlife and leaving a bad impression on beachgoers along the Gulf Coast; The challenge is to see how deep you can dig a hole along the shore. Holes up to five feet deep and four feet wide are becoming...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola non-profit purchases six buildings to house homeless

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More housing is on the way for Northwest Florida's homeless. ReEntry Alliance Pensacola is a non-profit group that helps homeless people find housing. Friday they announced they purchased a site with six buildings. Executive director of ReEntry Alliance Pensacola Vinnie Whibbs showed Channel 3 around the old...
PENSACOLA, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles Continues to Spread in Florida

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

1930s pavilion engulfed in flames: Brewton Fire Department

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Fire Department responded to a call about a building on fire in the early morning Thursday, June 30. Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters within the BFD found a pavilion completely covered in flames at Sportsman Park in Brewton, Ala. According to the post via Brewton Reborn Facebook, the […]
BREWTON, AL
WKRG

Wet pattern continues through holiday weekend

We are starting with some coastal showers and storms yet again this morning that will continue to spread inland today. Temps are starting in the 70’s for most with muggy conditions. Throughout the morning, rain will continue to work its way inland from the coast with gusty winds, frequent...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy