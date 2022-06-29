Fourth Of July festivities return to Blue Wahoos Stadium

First up we have the 48th annual Grand Bay Watermelon Festival coming up this Sunday and Monday at the Odd Fellows Festival Park from 3-7pm on Sunday and 10am-6pm on Monday, all being capped off by Fireworks in celebration of the birth of our nation! There will be all types of entertainment for the entire family to enjoy as well, with food trucks and of course watermelon! So make sure you come on out to the Grand Bay Watermelon Festival!

GRAND BAY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO