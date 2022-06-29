ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 16 News

Central Arkansas Water holds ribbon cutting for new solar field

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

CABOT, Ark. – Central Arkansas Water (CAW) is hoping to save consumers money with help from the sun.

A ribbon-cutting for a solar farm in Cabot happened Friday that will produce 20 percent of CAW’s electrical power.

Solar Energy Center now online in Searcy

The 4.8-megawatt field has 11,000 panels that provide clean energy. This will save CAW $7 million in electric bills over the next 30 years.

“We have a tremendous electrical bill every year as you can imagine because we pump water out of our lakes, we treat it at our treatment facilities in Little Rock and North Little Rock, we’re sending it around and all of that is an energy demand,” said Linda K. Smith with CAW.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AullA_0gPAAJ2n00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7Cph_0gPAAJ2n00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aowQ6_0gPAAJ2n00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XyAhc_0gPAAJ2n00

CAW has formed a partnership with Scenic Hill Solar.

They are planning to turn several more fields into clean solar energy in the next few decades.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Fireworks: 4th of July celebrations around central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's America's favorite holiday and the day we all celebrate our freedom. It's also time to share precious moments with family and friends; especially underneath the fireworks. Here is a list of celebrations in central Arkansas:. The City of Benton Drive-In Fireworks Show: The fireworks...
SHERWOOD, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Arkansas#Ark#Solar Farm#Green Energy#Caw#Solar Energy Center#Scenic Hill Solar#Nexstar Media Inc
aymag.com

So Long Shorty Smalls: An Iconic Sign Departs its Post

By now a couple of online media sites have shared the photo of the iconic Shorty Smalls truck sign being removed from its location where it sat for more than 40 years on Rodney Parham & Shackleford. Indeed it was certainly a memorable sight as a kid driving through Little Rock. Although I have never had the opportunity to try those signature jumpin-off-the-bone tender ribs, the name Shorty Smalls has always been a familiar one when the discussion of BBQ comes to the table.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

New $573M federal project targets problem railroad crossings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A program announced June 30 by the federal Department of Transportation will provide funding to eliminate problem railroad crossings. The $573 million Railroad Crossing Elimination program provides grant funding for state and local governments to undertake projects to improve crossing safety. The news of the program caps a week that saw […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Watson Chapel School District Superintendent resigns

PINE BLUFF, Ark — After a specially called meeting was held on Thursday night, the Watson Chapel School District have found themselves once again looking for a new superintendent. While at the board meeting, many people expressed their love for Dr. Andrew Curry, and were astounded to learn he...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

List: 4th of July events in central Arkansas

Here’s a look at some of the local events that are on tap during the holiday:. The 22nd annual Camden Star Spangled Spectacular Monday, July 4th in Camden, AR. at the Camden Municipal Airport. Gates open at 6 p.m. for you and your family to enjoy an amazing evening...
CAMDEN, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy