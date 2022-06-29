ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

America's Got Talent: Watch The Emotional Performance That Changed Heidi Klum's Mind About Hitting The Golden Buzzer

By Laura Hurley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

Spoilers ahead for the June 28 episode of America’s Got Talent Season 17 auditions .

The auditions round of America’s Got Talent has almost come to an end, and the fifth week of this round delivered the fifth and final golden buzzer of Season 17. After Terry Crews delivered the first back in the premiere , Heidi Klum saved hers for a very special performer who fans finally got to see on June 28. In fact, singer Lily Meola ’s emotional performance packed such a punch that Klum actually changed her mind about hitting the golden buzzer this season.

Lily Meola took the stage with a song called “Daydream,” but she had the judges and the audience invested even before the first note. She shared the story of how her life and career were looking up when she got some heartbreaking news with her mother’s cancer diagnosis, and she became the full-time caretaker until her mom passed away.

Her mom's diagnosis resulted in the loss of her record deal, but she decided that it was “a bit of a blessing” because it gave her extra time to be there for her. After admitting that she would have a hard time singing after losing her mom who was her “biggest cheerleader,” she began her song anyway, and it was enough to blow Heidi Klum’s mind. Take a look:

Lily Meola may have made it through the song without crying, but that’s probably not the case for everybody watching. The lyrics were emotional on their own; combined with her story, they made her performance one of the most impactful of the night. All four judges were clearly fans of her performance, so it’s safe to say that it’s not quite as divisive as an act from the previous episode ! Heidi Klum certainly felt that she stood out enough that she decided to break her own rule for Season 17 and hit the golden buzzer.

After Meola finished her song before she got the wonderful surprise of the golden buzzer, Klum said that the singer just lit up on stage and she “fell in love” with her as soon as she heard her sing. Then, the judge dropped the big news about how Meola changed what she'd intended for Season 17:

For this season, Season 17, I was like, ‘There’s always a lot of singers on the stage, and I want to give someone else a shot,’ but I can’t help it. Because I really really like you, so I’m going to do this. I’m going to push the golden buzzer for you. It’s you!

Heidi Klum certainly has a point about seeing a lot of singers on America’s Got Talent , and three of the other four golden buzzer winners of Season 17 were musicians. Although Terry Crews’ selection was of a saxophonist rather than a singer, Howie Mandel hit his buzzer for the 11-year-old powerhouse singer who put the “amazing” in “Amazing Grace,” and Simon Cowell made a teenage singer’s dream come true when she came all the way from Poland to perform. ( Sofia Vergara ’s golden buzzer went to a hypnotizing dance group from Lebanon, which you can rewatch streaming with a Peacock subscription .)

Fans won’t see Lily Meola again until the live shows round of competition since Heidi Klum guaranteed that she would move ahead, but there are still plenty of talented acts on the way. Keep tuning in to NBC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET to catch the newest episodes of America’s Got Talent Season 17, and check out our 2022 TV schedule for some more viewing options.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Simon Cowell Breaks Silence After ‘X-Factor’ Star’s Fiancée Dies On Wedding Day

Following the news that former X-Factor contestant Tom Mann’s fiancée Danielle Hampson died on their wedding day, Simon Cowell – who served as a judge during Tom’s time on the show – expressed his deepest sympathies in a statement to TMZ. “As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him,” said Simon, 62. “From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Terry Crews
StyleCaster

Zendaya Just Addressed Rumors She’s Pregnant With Tom’s Baby—Here’s What She Said

Click here to read the full article. Calling her out! Zendaya addresses the pregnancy rumors about her having Tom Holland’s baby. The Dune star took to Instagram to clear the air that none of the posts were real. On June 15, 2022, Zendaya posted a TikTok of a fake pregnancy post made by a fan trying to impersonate her. The fake post included a sonogram of a baby as well as a caption that said “I love you. Halfway there,” and a fake comment made by Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Marisa Tomei. The TikTok is part of a trend called...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Goes Glam for Red Carpet Date Night With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just stepped out for a glamorous date night! On Thursday, the couple attended the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, and went all out for the occasion. Stefani stunned in a Nicole + Felicia gown that featured a white, tank-style top and a tulle skirt...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Got Talent#Future Plc#Reality Tv
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off ‘Fresh Summer Cut’ And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Post—She Looks Incredible!

If anyone’s known for having iconic, incredible, showstopping hair, it’s Jennifer Aniston—who could ever forget “The Rachel” haircut, which took the world by storm in the 90s? Even now, more than 20 years later, the Friends alum is still rocking gorgeous locks. Recently, her hairdresser, Chris McMillan, shared a picture of the star’s “fresh summer cut” on Instagram, and fans are simply in awe of how stunning she looks!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'X Factor' Star Tom Mann's Wife Dies on Wedding Day, Simon Cowell Offers Condolences

11:02 AM PT -- Simon Cowell, who served as a judge during Tom's time on the show, just released an emotional statement about Dani's death, telling TMZ, "As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him. From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time."
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Could Reportedly Be ‘Cut Off’ If They Talk To The Press About The Jubilee–Yikes!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in London, proving they’ve reconciled with Harry’s family after a long, ever-infamous feud—at least for now, that is. Biographer and royal expert Duncan Larcombe recently told The Sun that they’ll be “cut off” immediately if they disclose information about the trip in their new Netflix docuseries. Yikes!
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
123K+
Followers
34K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy