Corbin strikes out 12, Nationals rally to beat Pirates 3-1

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Diego Castillo Pittsburgh Pirates' Diego Castillo hits a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

WASHINGTON — Patrick Corbin matched a career high with 12 strikeouts, Yadiel Hernandez delivered a go-ahead two-run double, and the Washington Nationals rallied in the eighth inning for the second straight game, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1.

Corbin (4-10) allowed one run in eight innings for Washington, which has won three in a row and six of eight.

Pittsburgh has lost five in a row by a combined seven runs.

The Nationals were hitless in their first eight attempts with runners in scoring position before Hernandez pinch hit against former Washington prospect Wil Crowe with two on and two outs in the eighth.

Hernandez hit a shot over Diego Castillo in right, plating both runners.

