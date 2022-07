Something has set Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak off this season, and while he’s most recently directed his hostile comments at viewers and contestants, the latest airing of the game show saw the TV star slam co-host, Vanna White. White, who has borne the brunt of many of Sajak’s less than tasteful comments, continues to take the longtime host’s comments in stride, however, that in no way has kept fans from leaping at the Wheel of Fortune host’s throat. After issuing yet another rude comment on broadcast TV, fans are calling out Pat Sajak for “disrespecting” the seasoned letter-turner.

