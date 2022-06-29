Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Rough return to rotation

Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman last pitched in the majors on May 22. He was placed on the injured list due to an issue with his Achilles and returned in time for the weekend series against the Guardians in Cleveland. Saturday, in the first game of a doubleheader, manager Aaron Boone...
By SARAH TROTTO Associated PressCHICAGO — Mark Leiter Jr. threw 5 1/3 solid innings of emergency relief, Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom each had two hits and the Chicago Cubs capitalized on a pair of Boston errors and beat the Red Sox 3-1 Saturday night.Four pitchers combined to limit the Red Sox to five hits as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.David Robertson got four outs for his 11th save in 14 opportunities. He gave up a double before striking out Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez and worked around a walk, coaxing a fly out to end...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Minnesota Aurora FC are a lock for the USL W playoffs in their first season.While the club still has to face Green Bay twice more to end the season, there's no way the Glory can catch them in Heartland Division standings.This is because Green Bay played to a 3-3 draw Saturday against Chicago City SC. The Glory have 20 points in the standings, and even if they beat Aurora twice (for three points a win), they can't top Minnesota's 28 points. "This season has been incredible," said Aurora head coach Nicole Lukic, in a statement. "Because of all the amazing support from the community, we have been able to provide great conditions for our players and bring in truly gifted athletes. We are so happy to be rewarding all of our fans with at least one playoff home game." With the division title, the Aurora will host a first round playoff game on July 13 at TCO Stadium in Eagan. Their opponent has yet to be determined. Like other home games, it'll be streamed live on CBS News Minnesota. The Aurora have won their last nine games. Their only tie happened in their inaugural game against Green Bay.
Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. The 26-year-old lost out on regular at-bats over the last week and a half since Ketel Marte has been limited to serving as the designated hitter. Smith should see more playing time in the minors, while Cooper Hummel was recalled to take his place on the active roster.
Four-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard rates as one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class, and he'll be choosing between some big names when he makes his college commitment on Friday live at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of the page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
Eleven months ago, Otto Porter Jr. entered free agency as something of a wild card. Every executive in the NBA knew what he could do when healthy, but nobody could count on him being healthy. Due to foot and back injuries, he'd played 28 games in the 2020-21 season, and only half that number in the previous one. If you have already forgotten that he was ever a member of the Orlando Magic, it's because, after they acquired him about 15 months ago, he only appeared in three games for them.
The Utah Jazz are trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Minnesota is sending Utah Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for the All-Star center. Gobert is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and is widely considered the league's best rim-protector. In Minnesota, he will link up with Karl-Anthony Towns, who is one of the NBA's better offensive big men, to form one of the NBA's best frontcourts.
Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
Lopez and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Lopez appeared in 36 games for the Magic last season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.0 minutes per contest. The veteran will provide additional depth in Cleveland's frontcourt for 2022-23 behind starter Jarrett Allen.
Pagan will move from the closer role to low-leverage appearances until he gets back on track, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Yeah, he's going to pitch earlier in the games and potentially when we don't have the lead and things like that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Pagan had become...
Duvall exited Saturday's game against the Reds after he was hit by a pitch on his left hand. Duvall was hit by a pitch in the top of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the third inning. The extent of his injury isn't yet known, and it's not clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.
It's July 1, which means it's time for one of baseball's most storied pastimes: Bobby Bonilla Day. Friday marks the day in which the New York Mets pay Bonilla $1.19 million once every year as part of a deferred payment arrangement that lasts until 2035. When the final payment is made, Bonilla will be 72.
Estrada was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox due to an illness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada was slated to start at second base Saturday, but Jason Vosler will step in at the keystone and bat seventh. It's not yet clear whether Estrada will be available off the bench, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
The Twins optioned Winder to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday. As anticipated, Winder will return to the minors after the Twins designated him as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Guardians. He started the second game of the twin bill, scooping up his third win of the season while spinning six shutout frames. Minnesota doesn't have a permanent opening in the rotation for the rookie at the moment, but Winder should be first in line for a promotion whenever the Twins require an additional starting pitcher.
Springs was placed on the family medical emergency list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Springs was a potential starter for Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jays, but he'll spend some time away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. He'll be forced to miss 3-to-7 days but should be an option to start sometime next week. Matt Wisler is serving as the opener Thursday, while Ryan Yarbrough will likely serve as a bulk reliever after he was called up.
Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
Vazquez isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Vazquez is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak in which he's gone 8-for-18 with two doubles, four runs and two RBI. He'll get a breather while Kevin Plawecki starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. Bracho joined the Red Sox for their series in Toronto to begin the week, but he didn't make any appearances. He's posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 31.1 innings over 18 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Worcester this year. He was eventually traded to the Braves for cash considerations.
