Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal

By Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Greeneville Sun
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, along with General Manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski, right, field questions from reporters during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea. Watsonpress File 3

ClutchPoints

Robert Griffin III reveals what Browns should do with Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield

What was supposed to be an exciting season for the Cleveland Browns has turned into a nightmare suspension. After acquiring and signing Deshaun Watson to a mega-deal, the quarterback may not even play for them this season. It’s the worst-possible scenario for this team after they made that deal. Now, the Browns are facing the […] The post Robert Griffin III reveals what Browns should do with Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Akron Beacon Journal

Amid Deshaun Watson suspension talk, Kareem Hunt focuses on what he can do to help Browns win

WILLOUGHBY — Kareem Hunt knows what it's like to be at the center of a controversy. It's the way his Browns career started. Hunt arrived in Cleveland in 2019 after having been released by the Chiefs for an incident in which he shoved and kicked a woman inside his apartment building. He served an eight-game suspension from the NFL that season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield versus The Browns

Coming into the 2021 season, Baker Mayfield was undoubtedly the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. That proved not to be the case by the end of the season. As tensions mounted between the Houston Texans and embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson, the rumor mill began to turn regarding former number one pick Baker Mayfield’s future in a Browns uniform. Those rumors, though yet to come to fruition, have picked up steam since Cleveland’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/30/22)

It is Thursday, June 30, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to wait as the disciplinary hearings for quarterback Deshaun Watson enter the third day. That is our top story in the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Day 3 Of Watson’s Hearing. We have only...
Yardbarker

Browns Will Need Leadership From Amari Cooper In 2022

It wasn’t too long ago that Paul DePodesta explained his core roster strategy to ESPN’s Jake Trotter. The brains behind the Cleveland Browns‘ latest rebuild was downright adamant in the face of trade rumors. Cleveland would build something great on the shoulders of their young corps of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beacon#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Nfl#Akron Beacon Journal#Watsonpress File
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

