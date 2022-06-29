ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Mashes 11th homer

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Phillies....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sent down Saturday

Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. The 26-year-old lost out on regular at-bats over the last week and a half since Ketel Marte has been limited to serving as the designated hitter. Smith should see more playing time in the minors, while Cooper Hummel was recalled to take his place on the active roster.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Exits after HBP

Duvall exited Saturday's game against the Reds after he was hit by a pitch on his left hand. Duvall was hit by a pitch in the top of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the third inning. The extent of his injury isn't yet known, and it's not clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Retreats to bench Saturday

Abrams isn't starting Saturday against the Dodgers. Abrams will get a breather after drawing 11 consecutive starts. During that time, he hit .231 with two doubles, three runs and three RBI. Ha-Seong Kim is taking over at shortstop and batting seventh Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Silvino Bracho: Dealt to Atlanta

Bracho was traded to Atlanta from Boston on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. He has appeared in 18 games with Triple-A Worcester this season and maintained a 3.16 ERA with a 36:4 K:BB. Bracho should factor into a low-leverage relief role with Atlanta throughout the final months of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Scratched with illness

Estrada was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox due to an illness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada was slated to start at second base Saturday, but Jason Vosler will step in at the keystone and bat seventh. It's not yet clear whether Estrada will be available off the bench, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Strikes out 10 in win

Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Activated from IL

Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' Touki Toussaint: Designated for assignment

Atlanta designated Toussaint for assignment Saturday. Toussaint was once a big-time prospect, and he showed flashes in the big leagues as recently as last season, but the right-hander has struggled to the tune of a 6.26 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 41.2 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett this season. The Atlanta front office lost patience, but Toussaint is still just 26 years old, so he may be appealing to another team as a reclamation project.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nick Wittgren: Designated for assignment

Wittgren was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Saturday. Wittgren hasn't pitched since giving up four runs on four hits and no walks while striking out one in one inning June 26, and he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Heads back to Triple-A

The Twins optioned Winder to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday. As anticipated, Winder will return to the minors after the Twins designated him as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Guardians. He started the second game of the twin bill, scooping up his third win of the season while spinning six shutout frames. Minnesota doesn't have a permanent opening in the rotation for the rookie at the moment, but Winder should be first in line for a promotion whenever the Twins require an additional starting pitcher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Still getting comfortable

White Sox assistant general manager Chris Getz said that Jimenez (hamstring) is "getting more comfortable with his legs" while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Getz further stated, "It's just a matter of him [Jimenez] getting comfortable with it. When you...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Mengden: Outrighted to Triple-A

Mengden was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Mengden joined the major-league roster as a replacement player after Joel Payamps (illness) landed on the COVID-19 injured list, but he'll head back to the minors after Payamps was activated Saturday. Mengden made four relief appearances during his time in the majors, and he posted a 2.08 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with one save in 4.1 innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Leads off game with homer

Duran went 2-for-5 with a homer and a pair of RBI in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs. Duran took Adrian Sampson deep with the first pitch of the game for his first homer of the year and the third of his career. He later added an RBI single in the sixth inning. Duran is now hitting .333/.387/.544 with a homer and four steals through 14 games this season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Sent back down

Kelley was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. Kelley was recalled by the Brewers on Friday, and he allowed a run on two hits and three walks while striking out three in two relief innings against the Pirates. He'll head back to the minors after Aaron Ashby (forearm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Retreats to bench

D'Arnaud isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Reds. D'Arnaud is getting a day off after he slashed .292/.346/.500 with a homer, two doubles, five runs, and two RBI over the last six games. William Contreras will start behind the plate and bat sixth.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Twins' Emilio Pagan: Out of closer role

Pagan will move from the closer role to low-leverage appearances until he gets back on track, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Yeah, he's going to pitch earlier in the games and potentially when we don't have the lead and things like that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Pagan had become...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Saturday's lineup

Vazquez isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Vazquez is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak in which he's gone 8-for-18 with two doubles, four runs and two RBI. He'll get a breather while Kevin Plawecki starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
BOSTON, MA

