Braves' Charlie Morton: Falls short of quality start

Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman last pitched in the majors on May 22. He was placed on the injured list due to an issue with his Achilles and returned in time for the weekend series against the Guardians in Cleveland. Saturday, in the first game of a doubleheader, manager Aaron Boone...
By SARAH TROTTO Associated PressCHICAGO — Mark Leiter Jr. threw 5 1/3 solid innings of emergency relief, Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom each had two hits and the Chicago Cubs capitalized on a pair of Boston errors and beat the Red Sox 3-1 Saturday night.Four pitchers combined to limit the Red Sox to five hits as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.David Robertson got four outs for his 11th save in 14 opportunities. He gave up a double before striking out Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez and worked around a walk, coaxing a fly out to end...
The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
As the Brooklyn Nets attempt to trade Kevin Durant for something resembling fair value, they not only need to contend with the teams they are negotiating with, but Durant himself. He has offered two teams, the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, as preferred destinations. Here's where things get complicated: Durant reportedly only wants to go to the Heat if most of their team is kept intact.
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday on a felony, according to Los Angeles Police Department records. A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed that Bridges was arrested on a warrant, but did not provide further details, per the Los Angeles Times. The 24-year-old was released after posting a $130,000 bail, and his next court date is set for July 20 in Los Angeles.
Four-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard rates as one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class, and he'll be choosing between some big names when he makes his college commitment on Friday live at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of the page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
Eleven months ago, Otto Porter Jr. entered free agency as something of a wild card. Every executive in the NBA knew what he could do when healthy, but nobody could count on him being healthy. Due to foot and back injuries, he'd played 28 games in the 2020-21 season, and only half that number in the previous one. If you have already forgotten that he was ever a member of the Orlando Magic, it's because, after they acquired him about 15 months ago, he only appeared in three games for them.
The 2022 NBA free agency period opened at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, and as usual, there was a flood of signings that rushed in right away. You think maybe these teams and players/reps were communicating just a little bit before they were supposed to? Haha. So silly, these sticky little rules that aren't and can't really be enforced.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Minnesota Aurora FC are a lock for the USL W playoffs in their first season.While the club still has to face Green Bay twice more to end the season, there's no way the Glory can catch them in Heartland Division standings.This is because Green Bay played to a 3-3 draw Saturday against Chicago City SC. The Glory have 20 points in the standings, and even if they beat Aurora twice (for three points a win), they can't top Minnesota's 28 points. "This season has been incredible," said Aurora head coach Nicole Lukic, in a statement. "Because of all the amazing support from the community, we have been able to provide great conditions for our players and bring in truly gifted athletes. We are so happy to be rewarding all of our fans with at least one playoff home game." With the division title, the Aurora will host a first round playoff game on July 13 at TCO Stadium in Eagan. Their opponent has yet to be determined. Like other home games, it'll be streamed live on CBS News Minnesota. The Aurora have won their last nine games. Their only tie happened in their inaugural game against Green Bay.
Duvall exited Saturday's game against the Reds after he was hit by a pitch on his left hand. Duvall was hit by a pitch in the top of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the third inning. The extent of his injury isn't yet known, and it's not clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.
Atlanta designated Toussaint for assignment Saturday. Toussaint was once a big-time prospect, and he showed flashes in the big leagues as recently as last season, but the right-hander has struggled to the tune of a 6.26 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 41.2 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett this season. The Atlanta front office lost patience, but Toussaint is still just 26 years old, so he may be appealing to another team as a reclamation project.
NBA free agency is under way, and it's moving along at a rapid pace. As of Thursday evening, teams and players could officially begin negotiating new contracts. However, NBA fans didn't have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
Lopez and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Lopez appeared in 36 games for the Magic last season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.0 minutes per contest. The veteran will provide additional depth in Cleveland's frontcourt for 2022-23 behind starter Jarrett Allen.
Bracho was traded to Atlanta from Boston on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. He has appeared in 18 games with Triple-A Worcester this season and maintained a 3.16 ERA with a 36:4 K:BB. Bracho should factor into a low-leverage relief role with Atlanta throughout the final months of the season.
Here's a novel idea for Sean Marks, the general manager of the Brooklyn Nets, as he navigates Kevin Durant's demand that the superstar be traded to some very specific teams: To hell with player power. Say it nicer than that, of course. Use charm and professionalism in communicating to Durant's...
Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
It's July 1, which means it's time for one of baseball's most storied pastimes: Bobby Bonilla Day. Friday marks the day in which the New York Mets pay Bonilla $1.19 million once every year as part of a deferred payment arrangement that lasts until 2035. When the final payment is made, Bonilla will be 72.
Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
Pagan will move from the closer role to low-leverage appearances until he gets back on track, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Yeah, he's going to pitch earlier in the games and potentially when we don't have the lead and things like that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Pagan had become...
