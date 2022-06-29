ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Recipe for the future: What will become of restaurant work?

By KLCC
klcc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe restaurant industry took a big hit during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. As more people go out to eat this summer, KLCC looks at what’s changed, maybe for the long term. This is the final installment in our series, “Workin’ It.”. In...

www.klcc.org

Comments / 0

 

nachicago.com

Pollinator Haven: Create a Toxin-Free Yard for Critical Critters

Aimée Code has stopped trying to grow roses in her Eugene, Oregon, backyard, where the ground is too muddy for them to flourish. If we stick to plants that do well in our own region, they’ll be less susceptible to disease and pests, and we won’t need to use dangerous chemicals in our gardens, says the pesticide program director at the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Free vaccine clinic opens at Valley River Mall

Vaccinations are now available at the Valley River Center in Eugene. A new storefront is offering free vaccines to anyone eligible, as health officials prepare for an influx of visitors during the World Athletics Championships. The location will offer standard vaccines including those for COVID. Jason Davis is the Public...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Fireworks vendors face restrictions and price hikes

Fireworks vendors in Eugene are facing heightened challenges ahead of this year’s Independence Day. Fireworks can now be purchased for use on July 3rd and July 4th, but a ban enacted in 2021 still prohibits them in South Eugene. Mary McCarty is a vendor for TNT Fireworks at a...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Lane Transit District has new internal boundaries

The redistricting process is now complete for Lane Transit District. The Oregon Secretary of State’s office approved the proposed changes this week. Six of the district's seven subdivisions will see slight changes, based on a shift in population over the past decade. The external boundaries of the district will not change as a result of redistricting. The district includes the Eugene-Springfield metro area, as well as some other communities in Lane County, including Cottage Grove, Creswell, Junction City, and the McKenzie River corridor east of Springfield.
LANE COUNTY, OR
cityoftangent.org

Missing Three Peacocks? 06/29/22

City Hall received a phone call about three peacocks in a person’s backyard. If you or someone you know are missing three peacocks, contact City Hall.
TANGENT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT POSSIBLE DELAYS ON SOUTHWEST OREGON ROADS OVER THE HOLIDAY

Travelers may experience construction-related delays on several southwest Oregon highways over the July 4th holiday. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said as many lanes as possible will be open for the long weekend, but some lane restrictions will remain in effect. Leaming said drivers should budget extra...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Amtrak to restore service from Oregon to Vancouver B.C. earlier than expected

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Amtrak says their train service from cities in Oregon to Vancouver British Columbia Canada will resume in September, months earlier than originally planned. Amtrak declared in May that staffing concerns had forced the Cascades route reopening to be postponed until this December. However, on Friday, Amtrak...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Sky-high firework shipping costs forcing show cancelations

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Firework shows are a staple when celebrating the Fourth of July. But with inflation and sky-high prices across the board it's forcing some organizations to put a halt to their annual show this year. Paul Marrow, Eugene Yacht Club manager, said around two years ago they started to notice a lack in funds for their firework show.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Winchester Street lane closure in Roseburg, detour in July

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Drivers may want to find alternate routes this month starting Monday, July 11, to avoid possible traffic congestion when the northbound lane of Northeast Winchester Street is closed so traffic can detour safely to Stephens Street during sidewalk ramp construction. "The Roseburg Public Works Department appreciates...
ROSEBURG, OR
deseret.com

Church schedules groundbreaking for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday. Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy who serves as first counselor in the church’s North America West Area presidency, will preside at Willamette Valley temple groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29. The event is by invitation only.
EUGENE, OR
KGW

Historians document Oregon's unique 'lesbian mecca'

OREGON, USA — A new living history archive is now online to show a unique slice of Oregon life. The "Outliers and Outlaws" project showcases communities of lesbians who made Eugene and southern Oregon home in the 1960s, '70s, '80s and '90s. "Eugene was considered a lesbian mecca," said...
OREGON STATE
InvestigateWest

A chronic polluter closes its doors. What’s next?

The owner of a wood treatment plant is trying to walk away from its mess in West Eugene, Oregon. Neighbors say, not so fast. It was 10:47 p.m. when Arjorie Arberry-Baribeault got the phone call that changed her life. A doctor diagnosed her daughter, Zion, then 13, with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Two years later, the son of her best friend and neighbor was diagnosed with the same cancer. Once childhood pals, their kids were now teenagers with matching lumps on their necks. “Wait a damn minute,” Arberry-Baribeault thought. “They’ve played in the same water, the same parks. … What made our kids sick?” The teens’ cancers joined a long list of ailments affecting residents of West Eugene, Oregon. And they thought they knew the culprit: a nearby wood treatment facility.
EUGENE, OR
WPFO

Oregon man uses traffic equipment, homemade sign to collect parking fees, police say

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
ROSEBURG, OR
philomathnews.com

Police on lookout for more victims of custom woodworker’s alleged scam

A local man who started a woodworking business in Philomath two years ago has allegedly taken more than 35 customers on a ride by charging deposits on custom jobs and then never doing any of the work. Now, Philomath Police would like to know if anyone else out there wants...
kptv.com

Logging accident severely injures Oregon man

SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife Rachel Price is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

