Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal

4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Great Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Village of Newburgh Heights Mayor Gigi Traore Signed Into Law an Ordinance that Prohibits FireworksBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
This Toxic Dump Became a National ParkEric SentellAkron, OH
More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge
Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women
Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
FOXBusiness
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal
Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
Why the 49ers Would Have to Take Back Baker Mayfield to Trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Browns
"Has the 49ers' GM ever won a trade?"
Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge
It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Legendary NFL Quarterback Jim Kelly Shares Great Health News
While at his 34th annual football camp at Highmark Stadium this week, former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly provided an update on his health. Kelly, 62, dealt with oral cancer for an extended period of time. He eventually won that battle. Speaking to the public at his camp, Kelly revealed that...
SkySports
Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback
The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Punishment Suggestion
With Deshaun Watson's hearing currently in progress, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk has revealed his latest suggestion as to how the NFL may discipline the star quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. Florio suggested that the NFL and NFL Players Association could treat the 2021 season for Watson like an unpaid suspension....
Steelers’ starting quarterback decision may already be made
It would be shocking at this point if Kenny Pickett beat out Mitch Trubisky for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback job in Week 1. During an ESPN NFL Nation roundtable, it has become abundantly clear that Kenny Pickett is not beating out Mitch Trubisky for the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ starting quarterback job in Week 1.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (6/30/22)
It is Thursday, June 30, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to wait as the disciplinary hearings for quarterback Deshaun Watson enter the third day. That is our top story in the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Day 3 Of Watson’s Hearing. We have only...
Ohio State Flips Top Recruit From Big 12 Program
The Big Ten just keeps winning. On the same day it was announced the conference is reportedly adding USC and UCLA, its premier program - Ohio State - continues dominating on the recruiting trail. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes shook up the recruiting world this Thursday afternoon. Ohio State has...
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Gives Browns Fans A Date To Keep In Mind
ESPN’s Dan Graziano revealed that post-hearing briefs are due the week of July 11. Therefore, the decision regarding Watson’s fate for the 2022 season is still weeks away. What’s certain is that they would like to reach a decision before training camp to give Watson time to prepare or to appeal the decision if it doesn’t go his way.
4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland Area
The Polish Boy is probably the quintessential Cleveland sandwich. For those of you who are wondering, "What the heck is a Polish Boy?" the sandwich consists of a kielbasa sausage covered in French fries, BBQ sauce, and coleslaw inside a bun. It's messy (napkins are a must when eating it) and so delicious when done right.
Chris Livingston discusses relationship with LeBron James, role in upcoming movie
Kentucky freshman forward Chris Livingston has made a name for himself early in his basketball career. The five-star finished his high school career at the esteemed Oak Hill Academy before committing to UK last fall. He was named both a McDonald’s All-American and to the Jordan Brand Classic. Beyond that, though, he has the unique distinction as one of the best players from Akron, Ohio since a certain St. Vincent-St. Mary’s product went No. 1 out of high school in the 2003 NBA Draft.
